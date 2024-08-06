    Schiff: Bitcoin ETF Buyers to "Jump Off" Once Things Get Rough

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin ETF buyers are likely to jump ship first, according to Peter Schiff
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 15:10
    Schiff: Bitcoin ETF Buyers to "Jump Off" Once Things Get Rough
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff, one of the most prolific cryptocurrency critics, has warned that Bitcoin ETF buyers will be the first to jump ship as soon as things go south.  

    Advertisement

    In a recent social media post, Schiff argued that "ETF speculators" have low levels of conviction. 

    "They got in for the ride and will jump off once it gets too rough," the financial commentator added. 

    HOT Stories
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Bitcoin Crash Top Reason
    Ripple Makes Key Announcement for XRP Ledger Developers, Here's Why
    Bitcoin Bulls Back on Track as Japanese Stocks Recover
    Worst Day in 2024: Bitcoin (BTC) Obliterated With -$10,000 Move, Ethereum (ETH) In Freefall, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disaster: Add Zero?

    In April, just a few months following the launch of these products, Schiff predicted that Bitcoin ETF issuers could end up facing lawsuits from their customers due to exorbitant losses. 

    As reported by U.Today, Schiff recently noted that Bitcoin was in the middle of a bear market against gold. 

    Diamond hands? 

    Schiff's suggestion that Bitcoin buyers have low levels of conviction is likely not grounded in reality. 

    As noted by prominent ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, those who invested in BlackRock's IBIT were left unfazed by the recent market crash. In fact, the highly successful ETF product saw zero flows. 

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Comments on Bitcoin Crash, Shiba Inu Could Add Another Zero to Its Price, Binance CEO Opines on How Long Bear Market Will Last: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Tue, 08/06/2024 - 15:03
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Comments on Bitcoin Crash, Shiba Inu Could Add Another Zero to Its Price, Binance CEO Opines on How Long Bear Market Will Last: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina

    "Compared to some of these degens these boomers are like the Rock of Gibraltar. You guys are so lucky to have them," he quipped. 

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin is now trading at $56,298 after adding 3.5% over the past hour alone. This comes after it collapsed below $50,000 amid a global stock market crash earlier this week. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms Death Cross Amid Market Drop
    Tue, 08/06/2024 - 14:22
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms Death Cross Amid Market Drop
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    It is worth noting that Bitcoin managed to recover from the June crash in a relatively short span of time because of strong dip-buying from ETF investors. 

    On Monday, ETFs recorded net outflows of $168 million, with ARKB and GBTC losing $69 million. 

    #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Comments on Bitcoin Crash, Shiba Inu Could Add Another Zero to Its Price, Binance CEO Opines on How Long Bear Market Will Last: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Aug 6, 2024 - 15:19
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Comments on Bitcoin Crash, Shiba Inu Could Add Another Zero to Its Price, Binance CEO Opines on How Long Bear Market Will Last: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image We Don't Need BTC as Strategic Reserve, Jim Bianco Explains Why
    Aug 6, 2024 - 15:19
    We Don't Need BTC as Strategic Reserve, Jim Bianco Explains Why
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Forms Death Cross Amid Market Drop
    Aug 6, 2024 - 15:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms Death Cross Amid Market Drop
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu Announces Strategic Partnership with SilentSwap
    Bybit Introduces Pre-Market Perpetuals for Trading Upcoming Tokens
    Bitcoin Startup Lab Launches Largest Bitcoin Hackathon in History
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Schiff: Bitcoin ETF Buyers to "Jump Off" Once Things Get Rough
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Comments on Bitcoin Crash, Shiba Inu Could Add Another Zero to Its Price, Binance CEO Opines on How Long Bear Market Will Last: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    We Don't Need BTC as Strategic Reserve, Jim Bianco Explains Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD