    Bitcoin ETF Issuers to Face Legal Nightmare, Peter Schiff Predicts

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Schiff has predicted that the issuers of Bitcoin ETFs would soon face legal troubles
    Tue, 9/04/2024 - 20:15
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Cryptocurrency naysayer Peter Schiff recently predicted that the issuers of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would be sued by their disgruntled customers.  

    Schiff is convinced that these customers will be searching for ways to recover their money after facing huge losses. 

    Moreover, the gold bug believes that risk disclosures will not necessarily shield these issuers from legal troubles due to contradictory public comments as well as private comments made by text. 

    As reported by U.Today, Schiff previously labeled Bitcoin ETFs as "speculative casinos," predicting that their success would not last. 

    However, so far, these products have been extraordinarily successful. Earlier this week, BlackRock's IBIT entered the 3% US ETFs after approaching $20 billion in assets under management. It also became the fastest ETF to reach $10 billion in AUM. Last month, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $111 billion in trading volume.       

    The contrarian perspective 

    After receiving some pushback from his followers over his non-stop Bitcoin posts, Schiff defended his obsession by arguing that someone needs to offer an alternative perspective on the social media network that is teeming with Bitcoin pumpers. 

    Schiff started hating the largest cryptocurrency all the way back in 2011 when it was trading at a mere $31. 

    Despite the fact that Bitcoin is now a $1.3 trillion asset, Schiff is yet to warm up to the flagship coin. 

    As reported by U.Today, he is also bearish on the upcoming halving event that is going to take place just days from now. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

