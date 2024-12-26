Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Price Might Hit $1 Million Next Year If This Happens, According to Bitwise Exec

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A Bitwise exec sees only a 10% chance of a federal Bitcoin reserve being created in 2025
    Thu, 26/12/2024 - 18:05
    Bitcoin Price Might Hit $1 Million Next Year If This Happens, According to Bitwise Exec
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Jeff Park, head of alpha strategies at Bitwise Invest, has predicted that the price of Bitcoin might potentially hit $1 million if the US creates a Bitcoin reserve. 

    Advertisement

    "That’s the only math in which Bitcoin can hit $1mm+ in 2025 when it happens," Park said in a recent tweet. 

    However, he sees only a relatively small 10% of a federal Bitcoin reserve happening next year. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Price Might Hit $1 Million Next Year If This Happens, According to Bitwise Exec
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Death Cross: Possible Scenarios
    XRP Defies 2018 Déjà Vu: Bollinger Bands Suggest $2 Support Holds Strong
    Bitcoin Fixes This? Bitcoiners React to Collapse of Diamonds

    Related
    Bitcoin Price Predicted to Hit $250,000 by Tom Lee in 2025
    Wed, 12/25/2024 - 06:03
    Bitcoin Price Predicted to Hit $250,000 by Tom Lee in 2025
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Earlier this year, Senator Cynthia Lummis of Lummis introduced a draft bill that would require the U.S. Treasury to acquire 1 billion Bitcoins over the course of five years. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Approaching $100K on Christmas Eve
    Tue, 12/24/2024 - 18:07
    Bitcoin Approaching $100K on Christmas Eve
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The idea has attracted a lot of attention in recent months, with various pundits debating its viability. 

    Meanwhile, Polymarket buyers see a 31% chance of a Bitcoin reserve happening in 2025. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 26, 2024 - 16:32
    Michael Saylor Announces $299 Million 'Bitcoin Gift' to MSTR Holders, RLUSD Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange, Shibarium Hits Epic Transaction Milestone on Christmas: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Dec 26, 2024 - 16:02
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin ‘Holiday Break’ Post, Hinting At Current BTC Drawdown
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZND Expands Ecosystem with Special Pool Rewards, New Tradable Assets, and Holiday Campaigns
    BloFin Unveils Top-Tier Performance Upgrades for Seamless and Trusted Trading
    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Price Might Hit $1 Million Next Year If This Happens, According to Bitwise Exec
    Michael Saylor Announces $299 Million 'Bitcoin Gift' to MSTR Holders, RLUSD Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange, Shibarium Hits Epic Transaction Milestone on Christmas: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin ‘Holiday Break’ Post, Hinting At Current BTC Drawdown
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD