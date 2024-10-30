Scaramucci on Bitcoin Price: "It's Still Very Early"

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, recently stated that Bitcoin is still "very early."

"If you’re watching #Bitcoin make new highs and thinking you missed the boat - you didn’t," he said.

Scaramucci has encouraged potential Bitcoin investors to actually read the Bitcoin white paper and listen to prominent Bitcoin evangelists of the likes of MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor and ShapeShift founder Erik Voorhees.

As reported by U.Today , Scaramucci accurately predicted that the Bitcoin price would skyrocket following the Federal Reserve's rate cut.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin surpassed the $73,000 level for the first time in months, with bulls zeroing in on a new record high.

High high can the largest cryptocurrency possibly surge in the long run? Last year, the SkyBridge Capital boss predicted that Bitcoin could reach as much as $750,000 by the end of the year.

Scaramucci believes that Bitcoin could become a full-fledged store of value by 2026.

Scaramucci's ambitious price target pales in comparison to the ambitious prediction that was recently made by MicroStrategy's Saylor. The latter has forecasted that the Bitcoin price could skyrocket to $13 million by 2045.

As for this year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee has repeatedly predicted that Bitcoin could reach $150,000 in 2024.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $71,966 after dipping by 2% over the past 24 hours.

Notably, Google searches for Bitcoin are still extremely low compared to previous bull runs despite the fact that the cryptocurrency is just a hair's breadth away from its record high.