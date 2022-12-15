Satoshi’s Identity Might Have Been Revealed, Shytoshi Kusama Shares Mysterious Message, Almost Half of SHIB Supply Gone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Don’t miss anything in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top four crypto news stories over the past day.

Satoshi’s identity might have been revealed by Martin Shkreli

According to a recent Substack post by Martin Shkreli , the person behind the mask of Satoshi Nakamoto could be Paul Le Roux, a former programmer and former criminal cartel boss. Shkreli wrote that the transaction signature of the very first transfer sent to late Bitcoin pioneer Hal Finney decrypts to: “This Transaction was made by Paul Leroux to Hal Finney on January 12, 2009 #bitcoin.” Some, however, did not accept Shkreli’s revelation: Bitcoin Core developer Peter Wuille argues that someone with access to Finney's private key signed the claimed message. Another prominent developer, Greg Maxwell, stated that the signature type used by the alleged Satoshi did not exist until after Finney’s was out of commission.

"Something big is coming": Shiba Inu community reacts to mysterious message posted by developer

Shytoshi Kusama , pseudonymous developer of Shiba Inu, has puzzled the community with yet another cryptic message: he updated his Twitter bio to: "On the 1st day…my true love gave to me…" The developer also updated his location to "Close," which made his followers suggest that a new release might be approaching. Some SHIB community members opined that Shytoshi is hinting at an upcoming introduction of Shibarium, a Layer 2 solution for the meme cryptocurrency. As for the message on the developer’s bio, SHIB enthusiasts assume that it might be an inkling of a potential release day, which appears to be Jan. 1, 2023.

Almost half of Shiba Inu supply gone now, 60 trillion left to destroy

According to recent data by Shibburn, Shiba Inu’s total supply is quickly shrinking, with almost half of its offering gone. As reported by U.Today, the meme coin’s burn rate has been rapidly rising, breaking a multi-month record. Such a brisk surge signified returning activity on the network. The decreased supply of SHIB can potentially become the fuel for a future rally. However, burning a large part of the supply is not an ultimate solution for the stable growth of an asset's market value. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000008847, per CoinMarketCap.

Max Keiser riles up XRP and ETH community with recent comments