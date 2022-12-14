"Something Big Is Coming": Shiba Inu Community Reacts to Mysterious Message Posted by Developer

Shiba Inu developers might have some Christmas presents for Shiba Inu community after underwhelming year for cryptocurrency industry

The Shiba Inu community is abuzz with rumors after pseudonymous developer Shytoshi Kusama updated his status on Twitter with a mysterious message.

"On the 1st day…my true love gave to me…" Kusama wrote, puzzling his community. Moreover, the developer updated his location to "Close." This suggests that a new release might be on the horizon.

Some members of the community have suggested that the Shiba Inu team is gearing up to introduce Shibarium, a Layer 2 solution for the meme cryptocurrency. The solution was initially proposed by Ryoshi, the anonymous founder of the meme cryptocurrency, back in May 2021. Shibarium will make it possible to significantly lower fees and speed up transactions.

The status message might hint at the potential release day, which appears to be Jan. 1, 2023.

This speculation should be taken with a grain of salt given that Shibarium is still in the process of development, and there is no specific release date.

As reported by U.Today , the Unification Foundation, an entity involved in the development of Shibarium, announced that public beta testing of the Shibarium solution was expected to start in the third quarter of 2022. However, this was not the case, which prompted members of the Shiba Inu community to ask questions about development progress.

For months, Kusama has been telling the community that SHIB would come "soon," refusing to provide an official timeline.

So far, Kusama has been silent on Twitter for almost an entire month. In one of his latest tweets, he discussed a potential collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF).