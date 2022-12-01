Max Keiser Claims All Crypto But Bitcoin Are Securities, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In his recent tweet, Max Keiser, podcaster and former trader, has quoted another major Bitcoin evangelist, Michael Saylor (former founder and former CEO of MicroStrategy), about Bitcoin getting picked by the head of the CFTC as the only commodity among crypto assets.

Max Keiser reminded his Twitter followers that he has been of that opinion since 2011 – when only two years had passed since Bitcoin emerged from the hands of the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto.

Keiser once again praised president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele for making BTC the legal tender of his country last year. Still, this experiment with BTC looks more like a failure now. As of this summer, the country's BTC holdings plummeted 50% in worth after Bitcoin price dropped to the $20,000 level.

I’ve been saying this since 2011.



If it’s not #Bitcoin, it’s a security. El Salvador’s new digital asset law makes this law. @nayibbukele understood this when he made #Bitcoin legal tender



Now the rest of the world is catching up.



El Salvador is leading the world. pic.twitter.com/1oZPzXAJmE — M🌋X KEISER tweet poet & award winning journalist (@maxkeiser) December 1, 2022

CFTC chairman calls Bitcoin the only commodity in crypto

Michael Saylor shared a link to an article in which Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, stated that he believes the flagship crypto, Bitcoin, to be the only commodity on the crypto market. He added Ethereum, too.

Ads Ads

The CFTC chair gave his speech during a crypto event at Princeton University, where he expressed big concerns about lack of regulation on the crypto market, giving the recent FTX collapse as an example of what the aftermath of this can be.

He urged lawmakers to act as quickly as possible in this respect, saying that neither players nor regulators in this market have "the luxury of waiting."