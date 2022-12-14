Max Keiser Riles up XRP and ETH Community with Recent Comments

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoiner Max Keiser has angered the XRP and ETH communities with his latest remarks in the aftermath of the arrest and indictment of disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

While responding to a report that indicated the SEC chair's vow to take action against platforms violating securities laws, Keiser said, "Goodbye, XRP and ETH." The comments did not go down well with members of either community, who lambasted the Bitcoiner for his ostracizing comments.

As reported by U.Today, Keiser classified all cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin as securities. The well-known altcoin critic once called XRP centralized and urged SEC Chair Gary Gensler to take action against it.

According to a release, the SEC filed its charges against FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).

It quotes the words of SEC Chair Gary Gensler: "We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto." In addition, the SEC chair said, "To those platforms that don't comply with our securities laws, the SEC's Enforcement Division is ready to take action."

Ripple GC, XRP holders criticize SEC charges against SBF

The SEC charged FTX CEO and co-founder Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF) with orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors.

The publication released by the agency stated that investigations into other securities law violations and into other entities and persons relating to the alleged misconduct were ongoing.

To be clear: The SEC’s tag along complaint against SBF seeks to recover funds for FTX’s sophisticated equity investors, not the consumers who have been left holding the bag in bankruptcy court. — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) December 13, 2022

Ripple's general counsel, Stuart Alderoty, noted that the SEC's charges were targeted at recovering funds for FTX's sophisticated equity investors and not normal "consumers."

XRP holders are also displeased with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to classify FTT as an unregistered security in its charges against Sam Bankman-Fried.