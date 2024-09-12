    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Elon Musk puts Dogecoin (DOGE) on radar as meme coin ready to skyrocket
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 9:24
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin
    Cover image via U.Today

    Elon Musk, one of the richest people on Earth and founder of Tesla and SpaceX, once again recently mentioned major popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). And once again, he did it in an unusual manner. 

    Thus, in the latest post in his own social network X, formerly known as Twitter, he once again mentioned the "Department Of Government Efficiency" - a fictitious government department that Musk is supposedly lobbying for and plans to head; coincidentally, it transforms into the acronym DOGE.

    What this authority will do is not yet clear, as well as not being clear whether it will ever exist at all, although some politicians have already begun to support Musk's idea. One thing that is certain is that the billionaire has once again advertised DOGE, albeit in a pretty nonobvious manner, to his audience of almost 200 million.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price goes up

    At the same time, the price of the Dogecoin meme itself continues to show relatively bullish dynamics. Thus, since the beginning of the new daily candle, the previous day's decline was almost completely bought out. 

    Moreover, since the beginning of the week, the price of DOGE has already added 6.76% and seems to be actually executing the very bullish falling wedge pattern, identified on its chart a few days earlier. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    If the pattern is completed in full, Dogecoin could be waiting for a “flight” to $0.15 per DOGE, which would mean a 50% gain from current values. 

    Will Musk's mention of DOGE help fulfill that goal? It iss an open question, but so far all the ingredients seem to be adding up to the right recipe.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

