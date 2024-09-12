    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hit by Rare On-Chain Anomaly: What Happened?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin sees 25% spike in whale activity, but there's a surprising catch
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 15:56
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hit by Rare On-Chain Anomaly: What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Something strange has been happening with Dogecoin (DOGE) over the past 24 hours. According to IntoTheBlock, the number of large transactions in the meme coin jumped from 571 to 717. These transactions, valued at over $100,000 each, saw an increase of 146 units, representing an additional $14.6 million in transaction activity.

    Normally, as the number of large transactions increases, so does the volume. But here's the anomaly.

    
    Even though there were more transactions, the total value of large transactions actually decreased over the past 24 hours. It went from 7.82 billion DOGE to 7.51 billion DOGE, which in dollar terms is a decrease from $806.06 million to $754.08 million.

    This is a rather unusual situation. Although there were 25.57% more transactions, the volume decreased by 3.96% in DOGE and 6.44% in dollars.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    The most likely reason for this is that the average size of large transactions decreased. Yesterday, the average large transaction size was around $1.41 million, but now it is down to $1.05 million. 

    Even though there has been a decrease, the average size of these transactions is still more than 10 times higher than what you would see in typical Dogecoin transactions.

    This shows that there is still a lot of big money moving around the market. While the volume has decreased, the fact that these transactions are still so large indicates that whales are still active on the Dogecoin market. 

    This decrease in average transaction size may reflect a shift in market behavior, but the overall trend of large transaction activity still indicates significant ongoing interest from large holders.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

