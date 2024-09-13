    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin might finally enter comeback period as its price reaches important price level
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 11:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Positive sentiment toward Bitcoin is noticeably increasing on social media, which is a first for the cryptocurrency; positive comments have more than doubled negative ones for the first time in more than a year.

    This optimism, also known as FOMO (fear of missing out), is indicative of a sharp change in the public's perception of the top cryptocurrency. But there are also some worries brought up by this surge in enthusiasm. Such peaks in optimism have historically corresponded with market peaks. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Since many market participants are motivated more by emotion than by fundamentals, when traders exhibit excessive optimism, a market correction usually ensues. As for Bitcoin, this may indicate that the recent spike in sentiment is not indicative of a continuous upward trend but rather a warning indication of a possible reversal. 

    The chart indicates that the local uptrend may continue despite this cautious outlook. After hitting previous lows, Bitcoin has stabilized and is now trading around $58,000. This price point is critical in determining whether Bitcoin can sustain its upward trend, as is the psychological barrier of $60,000. A more prolonged bullish trend with targets near $62,000 and $64,000 may result from Bitcoin breaking above the 200 EMA, which is presently trading around $60,000. 

    Confirming a bullish continuation requires these levels. But BTC might retreat to its support levels, especially around $56,000, if bullish sentiment wanes and skepticism returns to the market. In summary, traders ought to exercise caution even though the recent uptick in sentiment indicates heightened market optimism. 

    Excessive optimism has historically preceded market corrections, and market sentiment can be erratic. As Bitcoin gets closer to this critical price test, it will be crucial to monitor key price levels and assess sentiment changes in the coming days.

    #Bitcoin
