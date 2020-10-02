Satoshi-Era Coins Move First Time in 10 Years

Someone has just moved 50 BTC mined in 2010

According to blockchain data monitoring Telegram bot BTCparsers, someone moved 50 BTC from 2010 on Oct. 2.

Image by BTCparser1

As reported by U.Today, a similar incident occurred back in May 20 when 50 coins were transferred from a wallet that had been untouched since February 2009.

Such a rare transaction wreaked havoc with the market, pushing BTC's value down more than seven percent.

The awakening of these coins led to speculations that Satoshi Nakamoto was starting to cash out his fortune, but it was later concluded that they were not part of the so-called "Patoshi" blocks associated with the Bitcoin creator.

Satoshi is believed to own around 1 mln BTC (roughly $10.5 bln as of now).





Nakamoto disappeared from the web on April 23, 2011, and no one has heard from him since. In an email to developer Mike Hearn, he said that he had moved on to "other things."This created a breeding ground for theories about the real identity of the Bitcoin creator, the self-proclaimed Satoshi.