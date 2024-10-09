Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Shows 5,972,920% Gains as HBO Reveals Satoshi's Name

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dormant Bitcoin wallet from Satoshi age returns with staggering BTC profit
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 13:40
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Shows 5,972,920% Gains as HBO Reveals Satoshi's Name
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Crypto tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency movements and then shares the details of them on its X account, has spotted an ancient crypto whale, reactivating its wallet after nearly 14 years of dormancy.

    The last time this wallet was used was a few months after mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto posted his farewell message to the Bitcoin community and disappeared. The profit shown by the awakened Bitcoin holder is tremendous.

    Bitcoin whale comes back with almost six-million-percent gains

    The enigmatic Bitcoin whale whose stirring was detected by the aforementioned data source today contained 121 BTC, which back in 2011 were valued at slightly more than $1 each, with a total worth of $126.

    HOT Stories
    Binance to Delist Four Major Crypto Pairs: Details
    'Hal Finney and Friends' – DOGE Creator Believes Them to Be Satoshi
    $37 Billion Bitcoin in 24 Hours: BTC Skyrocketing
    HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal

    Today, in October 2024, this Bitcoin stash is worth $7,525,999, which constitutes a mind-boggling growth of 5,972,920%.

    Advertisement

    This report about the dormant whale came on the day when HBO released its long-expected documentary titled “Money Electric: Bitcoin Mystery.” In it, director Cullen Hoback identified early Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Related
    'Hal Finney and Friends' – DOGE Creator Believes Them to Be Satoshi
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 10:36
    'Hal Finney and Friends' – DOGE Creator Believes Them to Be Satoshi
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HBO movie identifies Satoshi, community disappointed

    Hoback interviewed several “Satoshi candidates” in this movie, including Adam Back, and just early Bitcoiners, such as Samson Mow. However, he pointed to Todd commenting on Satoshi’s post on the BitcoinTalk forum, claiming that he just continued the post from his actual account.

    Many in the Bitcoin community found that and other evidence presented in the documentary highly insufficient. Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus said that Satoshi was definitely not Peter Todd, but rather, he believes it could have been Hal Finney with a team of developers. Finney passed away 10 years ago from ALS.

    In a comment to Whale Alert’s post about the aforementioned whale, an X user jestingly wrote: “Is that you, Peter Todd?”

    Todd himself has criticized Hoback for endangering Todd's life with such an "irresponsible" documentary. He also tweeted to say: “The truth is pretty simple: there's hundreds, even thousands of people who could have created Bitcoin.”

    Finally, he stated: “We're not going to find Satoshi.”

    Many in the crypto community agree with Billy Markus, believing that Satoshi was Hal Finney or, according to recent data from the Polymarket platform, it could have been Len Sassaman, a cryptographer who committed suicide in early 2011, just a couple of months after Satoshi disappeared.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Whales #Hal Finney
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 13:07
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Facing New Stress Test, Will It Pass?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 12:55
    $85 Million XRP Volume Spike: Is Something Coming?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Impresses at TOKEN2049 Singapore with Strong Vision for Rapid Expansion
    Intergiro and FinchTrade Partner to Bridge Fiat and Crypto Ecosystems with Embedded Banking and Instant Liquidity for Web 3.0
    ATLETA and Bybit forge powerful partnership: a chance to win real Porsche, Rolex or iPhone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Shows 5,972,920% Gains as HBO Reveals Satoshi's Name
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Facing New Stress Test, Will It Pass?
    $85 Million XRP Volume Spike: Is Something Coming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD