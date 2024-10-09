Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Shows 5,972,920% Gains as HBO Reveals Satoshi's Name

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency movements and then shares the details of them on its X account, has spotted an ancient crypto whale, reactivating its wallet after nearly 14 years of dormancy.

The last time this wallet was used was a few months after mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto posted his farewell message to the Bitcoin community and disappeared. The profit shown by the awakened Bitcoin holder is tremendous.

Bitcoin whale comes back with almost six-million-percent gains

The enigmatic Bitcoin whale whose stirring was detected by the aforementioned data source today contained 121 BTC, which back in 2011 were valued at slightly more than $1 each, with a total worth of $126.

Today, in October 2024, this Bitcoin stash is worth $7,525,999, which constitutes a mind-boggling growth of 5,972,920%.

This report about the dormant whale came on the day when HBO released its long-expected documentary titled “Money Electric: Bitcoin Mystery.” In it, director Cullen Hoback identified early Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as Satoshi Nakamoto.

HBO movie identifies Satoshi, community disappointed

Hoback interviewed several “Satoshi candidates” in this movie, including Adam Back, and just early Bitcoiners, such as Samson Mow. However, he pointed to Todd commenting on Satoshi’s post on the BitcoinTalk forum, claiming that he just continued the post from his actual account.

Many in the Bitcoin community found that and other evidence presented in the documentary highly insufficient. Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus said that Satoshi was definitely not Peter Todd, but rather, he believes it could have been Hal Finney with a team of developers. Finney passed away 10 years ago from ALS.

In a comment to Whale Alert’s post about the aforementioned whale, an X user jestingly wrote: “Is that you, Peter Todd?”

Todd himself has criticized Hoback for endangering Todd's life with such an "irresponsible" documentary. He also tweeted to say: “The truth is pretty simple: there's hundreds, even thousands of people who could have created Bitcoin.”

Finally, he stated: “We're not going to find Satoshi.”

“The level of reaching here rivals QAnon stuff (which is pretty ironic if you know what Cullen's previous documentary was about)”



Exactly.



The truth is pretty simple: there's hundreds, even thousands of people who could have created Bitcoin.



Many in the crypto community agree with Billy Markus, believing that Satoshi was Hal Finney or, according to recent data from the Polymarket platform, it could have been Len Sassaman, a cryptographer who committed suicide in early 2011, just a couple of months after Satoshi disappeared.