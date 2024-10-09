Advertisement
    'Hal Finney And Friends' – DOGE Creator Believes Them to Be Satoshi

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shibetoshi Nakamoto names the most likely Satoshi Nakamoto candidate
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 10:36
    Billy Markus, who is known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto (a playful reference to Satoshi Nakamoto) and who built Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013 based on the Bitcoin code, has named the person (and his friends) who he believes was most likely the Satoshi Nakamoto, who created Bitcoin.

    Markus revealed it in a comment to his own tweet, where he stated that Peter Todd named in the HBO documentary "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" Satoshi. He openly stated that Todd, according to what he knows, did not create the BTC white paper.

    Markus reveals "Satoshi" who passed away in 2014

    Shibetoshi Nakamoto published a tweet, which stated: “It’s not Peter Todd bro” accompanied by a “Man facepalming” emoji.

    While responding to a comment of a DOGE fan about Markus’s educated guess as to who it might be, the Dogecoin creator said without hesitating “Hal Finney and friends.” Hal Finney, a prominent software engineer, is known as the recipient of the very first Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi Nakamoto’s wallet. Sadly, Finney passed away in 2014 due to the complications of ALS that had developed during the previous four years.

    As for Peter Todd who was interviewed for the documentary and who was named the most likely candidate for being Satoshi, Markus tweeted: “He’s one of the more OG core devs but not the creator.”

    As reported earlier, Markus also wondered on Twitter if Bitcoin would crash after the Satoshi reveal that was going to be made in the documentary.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder: Will Bitcoin Instantly Crash from HBO Satoshi Reveal?
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 07:42
    Dogecoin Founder: Will Bitcoin Instantly Crash from HBO Satoshi Reveal?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Peter Todd slams Satoshi documentary makers

    As reported by U.Today, Peter Todd denied his being Satoshi not only now, after the HBO documentary was released today, but also many times in the past years. He slammed the director of the film Cullen Hobac for putting his life in danger with that irresponsible documentary.

    The Bitcoin community has been sending critiques at the documentary and its makers for failing to present any substantial evidence that Todd was actually the person who stood behind the creation of Bitcoin. 

    Before the film was released, the candidate that was most bet on by users of the prediction platform Polymarket was Len Sassaman, a cryptographer who committed suicide in 2011 – several months after Satoshi posted on the BitcoinTalk forum that he was going to step away from BTC.

