Dogecoin Founder: Will Bitcoin Instantly Crash from HBO Satoshi Reveal?

Billy Markus, who created a Bitcoin parody called Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has commented on the likely effect of the "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" documentary that was released by HBO earlier today.

He did not share who he believes Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin inventor, to be. However, he wondered if the impact on the BTC price might be drastically negative rather than bullish.

“Will Bitcoin instantly crash from the reveal?”

The Dogecoin founder, who is known on the X platform (formerly Twitter) as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, frequently uses social media to share his takes on various issues, including taxes, politics and crypto, but also publishes memes. For many, he remains an influential figure in the world of cryptocurrency, with 2.1 million people who follow him on X.

Earlier today, he published a tweet, saying that very soon HBO will release its much-expected documentary, where it claimed to reveal the true identity of Bitcoin inventor Satoshi. Several “candidates” are mentioned in the film, among them cypherpunk and Blockstream CEO Adam Back, who was mentioned in the Bitcoin white paper, Len Sassaman and former Bitcoin developer Peter Todd.

Markus asked his followers: “Who do you think it is?” However, what is more interesting, is that he also wondered if Bitcoin would “instantly crash from the reveal.”

in one hour we will all know who satoshi really is (maybe)



who do you think it is?

will bitcoin instantly crash from the reveal? — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 9, 2024

HBO reveals "Satoshi," but chosen candidate denies it

As it turns out, the abovementioned documentary reveals none other but Peter Todd as Satoshi, CNN writes. However, the developer denied this. He said that the director who shot the film “is grasping for straws here...He is playing up a few coincidences into something much more. Ironic really: that’s a hallmark of conspiracy thinking.”

Todd also said that the creators did not approach him before the film was released. Still, the director remains positive about his conclusions: “Peter was there that day (in which he was interviewed for the film). He knows what was discussed. He had every opportunity to explain himself.”

As for the Bitcoin price, in the past 24 hours, no crash can be observed, as BTC has only declined by 1.17%, which can hardly be attributed to the movie release and Peter Todd being proclaimed as Satoshi by its makers.