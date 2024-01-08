Advertisement
Samson Mow Maintains $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target, Conveys Crucial Message to Critics

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Samson Mow wants all accolades for his epic Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast
Mon, 8/01/2024 - 15:05
Following his earlier prediction of a $1 million Bitcoin (BTC) price, market bull Samson Mow has reiterated his unflinching belief that this target can be attained. Taking to his official X account page, Samson Mow set out to know if he was the only one who still believed Bitcoin’s price could grow to $1 million in the next few days to weeks.

With the price of Bitcoin getting a flurry of projections from market analysts, many in the industry are already keeping tabs on these predictors and their figures. However, with the ultimate Bitcoin catalyst being closely watched, Samson Mow has doubled down on his assertion for the Bitcoin price.

Per his comment on X, Mow wants all the accolades for predicting the $1 million Bitcoin price target, which he is optimistic is inevitable. One thing he noted he will not allow is for those who are relatively bearish on the coin to backtrack and act like they indeed called the mega price outlook when the growth eventually becomes a reality.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands for $45,078.10, up 1.88% in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETF sentiment

For months, Samson Mow has been calling attention to the potential of the Bitcoin price touching the $1 million benchmark, citing the current push spot Bitcoin ETF product.

Samson Mow is optimistic that the approval of this product by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will see the inflow of billions of dollars into the cryptocurrency, seeing all the investment managers awaiting the product’s approval control enormous liquidity as assets under management (AUM).

It is worth noting that although many experts are bullish on Bitcoin, Samson Mow’s forecast is one of the highest at this time, and many are waiting to see if this mega price target is achievable.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

