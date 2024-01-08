Samson Mow Maintains $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target, Conveys Crucial Message to Critics

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Following his earlier prediction of a $1 million Bitcoin (BTC) price, market bull Samson Mow has reiterated his unflinching belief that this target can be attained. Taking to his official X account page, Samson Mow set out to know if he was the only one who still believed Bitcoin’s price could grow to $1 million in the next few days to weeks.

With the price of Bitcoin getting a flurry of projections from market analysts, many in the industry are already keeping tabs on these predictors and their figures. However, with the ultimate Bitcoin catalyst being closely watched, Samson Mow has doubled down on his assertion for the Bitcoin price.

Per his comment on X, Mow wants all the accolades for predicting the $1 million Bitcoin price target, which he is optimistic is inevitable. One thing he noted he will not allow is for those who are relatively bearish on the coin to backtrack and act like they indeed called the mega price outlook when the growth eventually becomes a reality.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands for $45,078.10, up 1.88% in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETF sentiment

For months, Samson Mow has been calling attention to the potential of the Bitcoin price touching the $1 million benchmark, citing the current push spot Bitcoin ETF product.

Samson Mow is optimistic that the approval of this product by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will see the inflow of billions of dollars into the cryptocurrency, seeing all the investment managers awaiting the product’s approval control enormous liquidity as assets under management (AUM).

It is worth noting that although many experts are bullish on Bitcoin, Samson Mow’s forecast is one of the highest at this time, and many are waiting to see if this mega price target is achievable.