Bitcoin ETF Race: Five Key Things to Watch

article image
Alex Dovbnya
This week, the cryptocurrency market awaits crucial decisions from the SEC on the approval of Bitcoin ETFs
Mon, 8/01/2024 - 7:20
Cover image via www.freepik.com
The race for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is heating up, entering its final stage. With a mix of anticipation and caution, industry players and investors alike are closely monitoring the developments. 

This week, key decisions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are expected, potentially marking a pivotal moment in the journey toward Bitcoin ETFs in the United States.

Marketing strategies and fee wars

Nate Geraci, a prominent voice in the ETF space, recently stressed the intensifying marketing efforts by companies like Bitwise, Hashdex, and VanEck in anticipation of Bitcoin ETF approvals. 

Geraci raises an interesting point about the potential marketing strategies that firms like BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco, ARK, and Grayscale might adopt, given the more restrictive advertising rules under the ‘33 Act for spot BTC ETF structures. 

This scenario sets the stage for innovative and creative marketing approaches in the sector.

The discussion on social media, including inputs from leading ETF analyst James Seyffart, also points towards the "fee war" as a central aspect of this competition. 

The timing for Grayscale, a major player in the industry, remains a subject of speculation and interest, with potential implications for the entire race. 

These factors -- marketing creativity and fee structures -- are poised to play a significant role in shaping the Bitcoin ETF landscape.

SEC decisions looming

The crypto community is on edge as the SEC prepares to vote on critical filings related to Bitcoin ETFs. These decisions could have far-reaching impacts on the market

The SEC’s upcoming vote on the 19b-4 filings by exchanges and the consideration of S-1 forms from issuers like BlackRock and Fidelity are pivotal. 

According to Fox Business, BlackRock is set to get its Bitcoin ETF approved on Wednesday.   

A recent legal setback for the SEC in its case against Grayscale Investments has fueled speculation that the commission may relent to the growing demand for Bitcoin ETFs.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

