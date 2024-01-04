Advertisement
AD

Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning Issued by Samson Mow

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Major Bitcoin proponent and BTC maxi warned cryptocurrency community about recent BTC bearish price trigger
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 11:08
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning Issued by Samson Mow
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, vocal Bitcoin supporter and Chief Executive of Jan3 Samson Mow urged the cryptocurrency community not to rush to sell their Bitcoin, even though the leading global cryptocurrency lost nearly 7% yesterday in one instant.

Mow’s warning was related to spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Samson Mow warns traders against selling BTC

Jan3 boss stated that traders should not sell their Bitcoin “just because a prediction article said ETFs will be denied.” Here Mow referred to an article that actually made Bitcoin crash yesterday; it was published by Matrixport, a cryptocurrency startup spearheaded by former Bitmain CEO Jihan Wu.

The article expects the SEC regulator to reject all the filings submitted by Wall Street Bitcoin spot ETF issuers (BlackRock, Ark Invest, Fidelity, Grayscale and about 10 others) in January for a number of reasons. The report also predicted a significant decline in the Bitcoin price, recommending traders to start shorting BTC and buying put options instead of call ones.

The main reason suggested by Matrixport was that all the necessary demands made by the regulator toward Bitcoin ETF issuers can be met by them by the second quarter this year. Then, Bitcoin ETFs may be finally approved, and this is why Mow urges the cryptocurrency community not to dump their Bitcoin holdings now because of a rejection possibility.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Highlights Bitcoin Halving 2024 as Crucial Event

$730 million worth of crypto panic-liquidated

The news pushed Bitcoin down, making it shed $3,000 and moving it down to $42,234. By now, Bitcoin has increased, adding 1.33% as it is now changing hands at $42,811. The Bitcoin price collapse caused traders to start liquidating assets — this resulted in a total of $730 million worth of cryptocurrencies liquidated. Mainly, traders have been selling the two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Approximately $169 million worth of Bitcoin and $113 million of Ethereum were liquidated.

Prior to that, when Bitcoin gained momentum and surged above the $45,000 level, a large increase in whales’ activity was noticed. According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, whales had acquired more than 30,000 Bitcoins, thus providing one of the factors that propelled Bitcoin above $45,000. Now, they have begun to dump their holdings partly, screwing the Bitcoin price back down for fear of losing even more money.

#Bitcoin News #Samson Mow
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Memecoin (MEME) Sees Meteoric Rise After Major Investment From Binance Labs
2024/01/04 11:06
Memecoin (MEME) Sees Meteoric Rise After Major Investment From Binance Labs
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image XRP, Solana (SOL) Holders Should Pay Attention to This Information: Details
2024/01/04 11:06
XRP, Solana (SOL) Holders Should Pay Attention to This Information: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Crypto Bloodbath: $730 Million Destroyed Amid Volatility Surge
2024/01/04 11:06
Crypto Bloodbath: $730 Million Destroyed Amid Volatility Surge
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Whales Market Announces the Launch of Its Revolutionary Dapp and Token on the Solana Network
Gooniverse: The Gangster Metaverse Where Dog Memes and Crypto Rule!
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning Issued by Samson Mow
Memecoin (MEME) Sees Meteoric Rise After Major Investment From Binance Labs
XRP, Solana (SOL) Holders Should Pay Attention to This Information: Details
Show all