Likely Bitcoin ETF Price Revealed by Tether and VanEck Advisor

Gamza Khanzadaev
VanEck and Tether advisor Gabor Gurbacs proposes new idea for Bitcoin ETFs, hinting at game-changing launch price
Sun, 7/01/2024 - 12:06
Likely Bitcoin ETF Price Revealed by Tether and VanEck Advisor
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Gabor Gurbacs, serving as a strategy advisor for VanEck and Tether, recently shared insights on a potential game-changer for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In a social media post, Gurbacs speculated on the launch price of Bitcoin ETFs, proposing a hypothetical scenario.

With Bitcoin currently trading at around $44,000 per BTC, Gurbacs noted that ETFs typically debut with a double-digit net asset value (NAV), often around $25. To make Bitcoin exposure more accessible, he suggested a hypothetical launch price of $44 per share, eliminating three zeros from the original Bitcoin price.

In his post, Gurbacs highlighted the importance of addressing unit bias psychology, emphasizing that some investors are unaware they can own fractional amounts of Bitcoin. He noted that the emotional satisfaction of owning a full Bitcoin ETF share, as opposed to a fraction of BTC, plays a significant role in investor sentiment.

Will $2.5 trillion be enough?

In another post, Gurbacs discussed the broader impact of Bitcoin ETFs, stating that the immediate flow of funds in the initial weeks is less critical than the potential shift in global asset allocation.

With approximately $500 trillion in global assets, even a conservative 0.5% allocation to Bitcoin could result in a substantial $2.5 trillion influx, along with long-term appreciation and additional fund investments, believes the expert.

Reports from Fox Business suggest that BlackRock anticipates the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF on Jan. 10, aligning with similar sentiments from Katie Wood of Ark Invest.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

