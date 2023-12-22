Advertisement
AD

BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF Poised for Rapid Launch, Analyst Sparks Speculation

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Crypto industry anticipates approval of first spot Bitcoin ETF by SEC
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 10:14
BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF Poised for Rapid Launch, Analyst Sparks Speculation
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, renowned crypto analyst Crypto Rover has stirred excitement in the cryptocurrency community, suggesting that the launch of the highly anticipated BlackRock Bitcoin spot ETF may be just days away following regulatory approval. The analyst's insight points to key developments at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where issuers are reportedly awaiting signatures in two critical departments, 19b-4 and S-1.

Advertisement

Crypto Rover pointed out that BlackRock and other issuers have been in talks about both fillings. It was suggested that the Bitcoin spot ETF is likely to launch within days after the acceptance of the 19b-4 filing. Additionally, he noted the likelihood of this happening because these issuers are already actively running marketing campaigns for their ETFs.

The tweet has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding the imminent approval and launch of the BlackRock Bitcoin spot ETF. Market participants are closely watching for any developments that could signal the start of a new era for cryptocurrency investments, particularly within the institutional space.

Advertisement

Swift arrival of Bitcoin ETF

As previously reported by U.Today, the SEC is anticipated to give the green light to the first spot Bitcoin ETF by Jan. 10, 2024. This regulatory milestone has attracted significant attention from major financial institutions, with industry giants like BlackRock and Fidelity submitting approximately a dozen applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

These applications reflect a growing interest in valuing the digital asset in real time and providing investors with a more accessible route to Bitcoin exposure. Adding to the mounting excitement, U.Today recently reported that BlackRock has made updates to its S-1 filing with the U.S. SEC. The revised document, unveiled on Monday, delves into new details regarding the creation and redemption mechanisms for the proposed fund, identified by the ticker IBIT.

The revised S-1 filing signals the meticulous preparations underway at BlackRock, emphasizing the importance of establishing robust mechanisms for the functioning of the ETF. The details revealed suggest a commitment to ensuring a seamless operation of the Bitcoin spot ETF once it receives regulatory approval. As the industry continues to evolve, this ETF could play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of crypto investments for institutional and retail investors alike.

#Bitcoin News #BlackRock #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image SHIB Burns Jump 161,540% as 8.5 Billion SHIB Disappear Forever
2023/12/22 10:12
SHIB Burns Jump 161,540% as 8.5 Billion SHIB Disappear Forever
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Solana (SOL) Shows 2021's Performance, Ready for $100
2023/12/22 10:12
Solana (SOL) Shows 2021's Performance, Ready for $100
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
2023/12/22 10:12
Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF Poised for Rapid Launch, Analyst Sparks Speculation
BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF Poised for Rapid Launch, Analyst Sparks Speculation
SHIB Burns Jump 161,540% as 8.5 Billion SHIB Disappear Forever
SHIB Burns Jump 161,540% as 8.5 Billion SHIB Disappear Forever
Solana (SOL) Shows 2021's Performance, Ready for $100
Solana (SOL) Shows 2021's Performance, Ready for $100
Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
Ripple CEO Accuses SEC Boss of "Stunning Hypocrisy"
Ripple CEO Accuses SEC Boss of "Stunning Hypocrisy"
Bonk (BONK) Fairy Tale Most Likely Over
Bonk (BONK) Fairy Tale Most Likely Over
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could See $48,000, Top Trader Says
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could See $48,000, Top Trader Says
Top Ripple Lawyer Spotlights More SEC Failures
Top Ripple Lawyer Spotlights More SEC Failures
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Show all
Advertisement
AD