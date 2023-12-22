BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF Poised for Rapid Launch, Analyst Sparks Speculation

In a recent tweet, renowned crypto analyst Crypto Rover has stirred excitement in the cryptocurrency community, suggesting that the launch of the highly anticipated BlackRock Bitcoin spot ETF may be just days away following regulatory approval. The analyst's insight points to key developments at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where issuers are reportedly awaiting signatures in two critical departments, 19b-4 and S-1.

Crypto Rover pointed out that BlackRock and other issuers have been in talks about both fillings. It was suggested that the Bitcoin spot ETF is likely to launch within days after the acceptance of the 19b-4 filing. Additionally, he noted the likelihood of this happening because these issuers are already actively running marketing campaigns for their ETFs.

pic.twitter.com/jTI0lslNJu — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) December 22, 2023

The tweet has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding the imminent approval and launch of the BlackRock Bitcoin spot ETF. Market participants are closely watching for any developments that could signal the start of a new era for cryptocurrency investments, particularly within the institutional space.

Swift arrival of Bitcoin ETF

As previously reported by U.Today, the SEC is anticipated to give the green light to the first spot Bitcoin ETF by Jan. 10, 2024. This regulatory milestone has attracted significant attention from major financial institutions, with industry giants like BlackRock and Fidelity submitting approximately a dozen applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

These applications reflect a growing interest in valuing the digital asset in real time and providing investors with a more accessible route to Bitcoin exposure. Adding to the mounting excitement, U.Today recently reported that BlackRock has made updates to its S-1 filing with the U.S. SEC. The revised document, unveiled on Monday, delves into new details regarding the creation and redemption mechanisms for the proposed fund, identified by the ticker IBIT.

The revised S-1 filing signals the meticulous preparations underway at BlackRock, emphasizing the importance of establishing robust mechanisms for the functioning of the ETF. The details revealed suggest a commitment to ensuring a seamless operation of the Bitcoin spot ETF once it receives regulatory approval. As the industry continues to evolve, this ETF could play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of crypto investments for institutional and retail investors alike.