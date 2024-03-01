Samson Mow Hints at Bitcoin's Next All-Time High Coming, SHIB Lead Breaks Silence on New SHIB Mega Deal, 1.2 Billion DOGE Moved to Binance and Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are U.Today's top three news stories from the last day of February.

Countdown to Bitcoin all-time high: Samson Mow drops hint

Following the largest crypto's astonishing rally, Jan3 CEO and prominent crypto entrepreneur Samson Mow dropped a hint at when to expect Bitcoin's next all-time high in a recent X post . In Mow's opinion, BTC could reach a new record in its value before the halving, which is set to take place in April this year. The rationale behind such a bold suggestion is Bitcoin's price behavior yesterday, with BTC's value reaching $64,000, making it only 10% short of its all-time peak. Additionally, the CEO noted that in case Bitcoin does break its previous ATH before the halving event, it "will put to rest" the idea of market cycles, as Bitcoin, due to its unpredictable nature, "could just do anything at any time." At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $61,853, down 1.95% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

SHIB lead breaks silence on new Shiba Inu mega deal

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has recently taken to X platform to share major news with his followers. According to the X post by Shib Magazine's official account (which was reposted by Kusama), the Shiba Inu project has entered into a new partnership with Zama, an open-source cryptography firm that develops innovative Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) solutions for blockchain and artificial intelligence. The SHIB lead highlighted the importance of this "partnershib," calling it "a BIG one," and urged the SHIB community to pay close attention to "why encryption and privacy are important to the Shib Ecosystem and state." As stated in the most recent SHIB magazine release, the collaboration between Shiba Inu and Zama is more than just a milestone but "a shift toward a more secure, private, and innovative blockchain future."

1.2 billion DOGE shoveled to Binance and Robinhood - Sell-off coming?