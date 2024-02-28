Crucial Bitcoin Message Sent by Michael Saylor to Community As BTC Tops $61,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Founder of MicroStrategy and an eager Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor has posted a tweet to get his important message across to the global BTC community.

Saylor posted his tweet as the world’s flagship cryptocurrency continued ascending and today it surpassed the $61,000 level, drawing closer to the first all-time high achieved in 2021. Back then, Bitcoin hit $63,000 in April and then surged on in November to reach $69,000. The current Bitcoin rally is believed to be fueled by the continuous BTC purchases by spot Bitcoin ETF providers.

In his tweet, the founder of the business intelligence MicroStrategy giant urged the cryptocurrency community not to sell their Bitcoin.

You do not sell your #Bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 27, 2024

As if to emphasize the importance of that call, Saylor published another tweet with himself depicted in an animated GIF with “laser eyes”. The tweet states “Laser Eyes until Bitcoin Arrives.”

MicroStrategy has been a long-term Bitcoin buyer as it has been accumulating BTC since August 2020. Earlier this week, just before BTC continued its massive ascent, the company made an acquisition of $3,000 BTC worth $155 million.

As the fourth Bitcoin halvening event approaches and is scheduled for April this year, many influencers are predicting an astonishing Bitcoin surge. Founder of BlockStream, cypherpunk Adam Back who corresponded with the mysterious BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto prior to the Bitcoin launch, believes that BTC is to soar to $100,000 by the time the halving takes place.

Author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, financial guru Robert Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 by June this year – two months after the halving.