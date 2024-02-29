Advertisement
AD

Countdown to Bitcoin All-Time High: Samson Mow Drops Hint

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Is Bitcoin on brink of rewriting history? Samson Mow's recent hint suggests potential surge to surpass its all-time high
Thu, 29/02/2024 - 8:10
Countdown to Bitcoin All-Time High: Samson Mow Drops Hint
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Samson Mow, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency space, has recently hinted at a potential milestone for Bitcoin. In a social media post made approximately seven hours ago, Mow suggested that BTC may soon surpass its previous all-time high of $69,000.

Advertisement

Related
Crucial Bitcoin Message Sent by Michael Saylor to Community As BTC Tops $61,000

The past four days have seen a notable uptrend in Bitcoin's price, with a cumulative increase of over 21%. A particularly significant portion of this rise occurred within the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin reached a value of $64,000. As a result, Bitcoin is now within 10% of its all-time peak.

""
BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Mow's comments have sparked interest and speculation among industry observers. His suggestion that a new all-time high could be achieved within nine hours adds a sense of urgency to the situation. While Mow's predictions are often followed closely by enthusiasts, it remains to be seen if this projection will come to fruition.

No rules

Additionally, Mow's remarks regarding Bitcoin's potential to break its previous high before the halving event challenge prevailing notions of market cycles. This departure from traditional expectations underscores the unpredictable nature of cryptocurrencies.

Related
Next Nvidia? Look at Bitcoin, Says Scaramucci

As the cryptocurrency community eagerly awaits further developments, Mow's insight has added another layer of anticipation to the market. If Bitcoin does indeed reach a new all-time high in the near future, it would mark a significant milestone for the digital asset and further solidify its position in the financial landscape.

#Samson Mow #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image BONK Surges Past PEPE
2024/02/29 08:52
BONK Surges Past PEPE
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Breakthrough: What's Next? Cardano (ADA) to Break $0.65 Level, Solana (SOL) Loses to Ethereum Massively
2024/02/29 08:52
XRP Breakthrough: What's Next? Cardano (ADA) to Break $0.65 Level, Solana (SOL) Loses to Ethereum Massively
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum ETFs Will "Bloom," Jim Cramer Predicts
2024/02/29 08:52
Ethereum ETFs Will "Bloom," Jim Cramer Predicts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Algotech Presale Revolutionizes DeFi Scene, Surpassing $1 Million Raised in Just Weeks
First Bitcoin Blockchain ICO Rockets Past $5M Milestone
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Countdown to Bitcoin All-Time High: Samson Mow Drops Hint
BONK Surges Past PEPE
XRP Breakthrough: What's Next? Cardano (ADA) to Break $0.65 Level, Solana (SOL) Loses to Ethereum Massively
Show all