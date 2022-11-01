Rootstock Summit Kicks Off in Buenos Aires, Invites Devs to 'Build on Bitcoin'

Rootstock Summit starts to relaunch Rootstock and its ecosystem of Bitcoin-centric fintech products

Rootstock, a protocol that makes the Bitcoin (BTC) network suitable for smart contracts deployment, announces a crucial event for Web3 enthusiasts. A new btand entity will be introduced to highlight the transition to the next phase of Bitcoin DeFi growth.

Rootstock Summit starts in November, 'Built on Bitcoin' direction to be introduced

According to the official announcement shared by the Rootstock team, its most important event of 2022, a Rootstock Summit, will take place in Sans Souci (Buenos Aires, Argentina), on Nov. 10, 2022.

The event will be of paramount importance to both the Rootstock platform and its flagship product, Rootstock Infrastructure Framework (RIF). During the conference, a new direction of development will be introduced to general public.

The 'Built on Bitcoin' entity is designed to connect second-layer developments on Bitcoin (BTC) with the global community of the largest cryptocurrency ever. 'Built on Bitcoin' is yet another phase of Rootstock's mission of developing a second-layer virtual machine that addresses the limitations of the orange coin in DeFi.

Rootstock co-founder Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar highlights the ground-breaking importance of this conference for his product, its community and clients:

Rootstock is one of the most secure smart contract platforms in the world, bringing long term value and sustainability to Bitcoin. I'm thrilled for Rootstock's ecosystem members to come together at the Summit and celebrate the many milestones achieved in the past five years, including surpassing 50% of Bitcoin hashing power through merged mining, and seeing the launch of the first DeFi on Bitcoin protocols. The event is an incredible opportunity to build the vision of Rootstock's future together with the community.

Since its inception in 2014, Rootstock has onboarded a number of mainstream digital assets protocols, including the likes of Sovryn, Money on Chain and Tropykus.

New vision for DeFis on Bitcoin (BTC)

The summit will be attended by Rootstock co-founder Sergio Lerner, Sovryn core contributor Eden Yago, Bitcoin veteran Dan Held and Lightning Network representative Francisco Calderón.

Diego Fernández, the secretary of innovation and digital transformation of Buenos Aires, will be addressing visitors at the Rootstock Summit with a keynote speech.

As covered by U.Today previously, in August 2022, Rootstock introduced digital collectibles on Bitcoin (BTC) during Miami's Bitcoin 2022, the largest Bitcoin conference in the world.