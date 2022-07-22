RoboApe (RBA) Meme Coin Breaks Out as ADA Leads Recovery

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bear market is painful for majority of coins

There was a recent breakout in the crypto markets that caused optimism amongst investors that the bear market may end earlier than anticipated.

However, a bear market is not necessarily a bad thing, with many investors enjoying the fact that they can buy projects that have real utility for a discount. Moreover, a market contraction will limit liquidity in the market and eliminate projects that hold little utility so that only the best of the best will remain. So it's imperative that you load up on top projects now to have the best chance at a large ROI.

A flushing of the system of sorts will occur and once more this is great news for investors. When projects that do not hold utility take up market cap it can be difficult to discern what projects are legitimate and add real value to the ecosystem. Now as the bear market continues projects that offer utility to society will be easy to spot and this is why Cardano (ADA) and RoboApe (RBA) are poised for a breakout.

Cardano approaches Vasil hard fork upgrade

Cardano (ADA) was a project that initially was looked at as being the Ethereum killer, due to its superior speed and its cheaper cost for transactions compared to ETH. However, the emergence of Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) alongside the company's slow developments meant that Cardano had fallen behind other projects in the eyes of many.

Ads

Cardano is now ready to squash this narrative with the Vasil Hard Fork upgrade, which is scheduled to go live imminently. The upgrade will increase the throughput of the network while keeping costs to a minimum. The project is also planning multiple new releases in the near future that has once again caught the market's attention and has reinvigorated investors back to times when bullish sentiment was high on ADA.

RoboApe struggles to become top meme coin

RoboApe (RBA) is a meme coin by trade but has utility in its underlying nature. The protocol is new to the market and has been gathering hype throughout the sector as being a unicorn coin spanning across Web3, gaming, and education while maintaining a meme front that is highly appealing to the crypto community.

Through the RoboApe Academy, the project will provide a consolidated library to access information about all things relevant to the blockchain and cryptocurrency. This is great for beginners and newbies coming into crypto as while they will be attracted by the meme coin branding and appeal, they will stay for the community and knowledge that they gain within the crypto/blockchain world.

Furthermore, RoboApe will incorporate an NFT marketplace alongside its web browser and mobile gaming platform where users can interact seamlessly with all their metaverse and gaming content. RoboApe is also diving further into gaming by looking into the esports world. They will fund and organise esports tournaments and charity gaming events to promote the industry, and also help aspiring gamers gain clout within the space. RoboApe will also pay participants for competing in these tournaments through its native coin RBA.

All in all, RoboApe has unicorn utility, yet the appearance and feel-good appeal that a meme token has. The potential that RBA has to replace some of the leading meme coins in the industry is very much apparent, although many see RoboApe as a complimentary coin to the meme coin market as meme coin communities are very strong with millions of HODLers, and RoboApe will be no different.

The coin is currently in its presale and you can access it via their website, which will be linked below. Alternatively, if you are interested in learning more about RoboApe you can find a link to another article here.

RoboApe (RBA)

Presale: https://ape.roboape.io/register

Website: http://roboape.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/ROBOAPE_OFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ROBOAPE_TOKEN