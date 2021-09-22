Robinhood Might Add Crypto to Its Balance Sheet

Robinhood might be the next company to add cryptocurrencies to add its balance sheet

Robinhood Crypto COO Christine Brown recently told Yahoo! Finance that the Menlo Park-based financial services company might add crypto to its balance sheet, following the lead of rival Coinbase.



Brown also said that Robinhood was looking into adding more cryptocurrencies:

Now, if you have more than the seven coins that we currently offer, we won’t be able to fulfill that today. So, we are looking at extending our offering including even more coins so we can be the one-stop-shop for crypto customers.