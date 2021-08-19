Dogecoin Remains Robinhood's Bread and Butter

Popular app-based stock brokerage Robinhood made a killing with Dogecoin trading in the second quarter of 2021.
According to its recently published financial results, the meme cryptocurrency accounted for a whopping 26 percent of the company’s total revenue.
The cryptocurrency mania helped the company to offset waning interest in stock trading. Robinhood earned only $52 million from equities trading.
For comparison, only 17 percent of Robinhood’s revenue came from cryptocurrencies in the first quarter. Dogecoin accounted for 34 percent of the whole sum.
As reported by U.Today, the commission-free trading app went public in late July. After a rough start, the company’s shares started soaring, but the frenzy was short-lived.