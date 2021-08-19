Dogecoin Remains Robinhood's Bread and Butter

News
Thu, 08/19/2021 - 05:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin trading accounted for more than a quarter of Robinhood’s total transaction-based revenue in the second quarter
Dogecoin Remains Robinhood's Bread and Butter
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Popular app-based stock brokerage Robinhood made a killing with Dogecoin trading in the second quarter of 2021.

According to its recently published financial results, the meme cryptocurrency accounted for a whopping 26 percent of the company’s total revenue.

Related
Is Oscar-Winning Rapper Juicy J Writing Dogecoin Song?
Robinhood managed to make $233 million from cryptocurrency trading in Q2, which represents the lion’s share of its total transaction-based revenue ($565 million). The company also said that majority of its new customers placed made their first trade in cryptocurrency as opposed to stocks for the first time.  
 
The cryptocurrency mania helped the company to offset waning interest in stock trading. Robinhood earned only $52 million from equities trading.

For comparison, only 17 percent of Robinhood’s revenue came from cryptocurrencies in the first quarter. Dogecoin accounted for 34 percent of the whole sum.   
 
As reported by U.Today, the commission-free trading app went public in late July. After a rough start, the company’s shares started soaring, but the frenzy was short-lived.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin's Recent Drop Strongly Correlates with Gold and Stocks, Here's Why
08/19/2021 - 09:03
Bitcoin's Recent Drop Strongly Correlates with Gold and Stocks, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Paris Hilton Endorses NFTs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
08/19/2021 - 08:39
Paris Hilton Endorses NFTs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 11 Million XRP Stolen by Hackers from Liquid Exchange Along with Other Crypto Worth $80 Million
08/19/2021 - 07:05
11 Million XRP Stolen by Hackers from Liquid Exchange Along with Other Crypto Worth $80 Million
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan