Dogecoin Coming to AMC Theaters

Wed, 09/22/2021 - 18:05
Alex Dovbnya
AMC will start working on integrating Dogecoin payments
Dogecoin Coming to AMC Theaters
AMC CEO Adam Aron has confirmed that the leading movie chain on the planet will be accepting Dogecoin payments.

Aron was fascinated by the amount of engagement his Twitter poll received, mentioning that it had attracted a whopping 4.2 million views.

Roughly 140,000 users participated in the voting process, with 77% of them supporting the initiative.    

AMC will have to look for a technical solution that will make it possible for its theaters to accept the meme cryptocurrency for ticket purchases.

According to an earlier announcement made by Aron, the cinema theater giant will also add Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin payment options by the end of 2021.

The shares of AMC are up 1.7% at the time of writing.

