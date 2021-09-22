Dogecoin Coming to AMC Theaters

AMC CEO Adam Aron has confirmed that the leading movie chain on the planet will be accepting Dogecoin payments.

SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet. In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, most ever replies. 140,000 votes 77% yes 23% no. It’s clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/tkClzgMBMO — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

Aron was fascinated by the amount of engagement his Twitter poll received, mentioning that it had attracted a whopping 4.2 million views.



Roughly 140,000 users participated in the voting process, with 77% of them supporting the initiative.