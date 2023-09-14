Robinhood Adds Nearly 1 Trillion SHIB in September, Zilliqa Scores Strategic Alliance with Google Cloud, SHIB Member Issues Major Warning to Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Thu, 09/14/2023 - 15:26
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a look at what U.Today has prepared for you in its latest crypto news digest!
Robinhood Adds Nearly 1 Trillion SHIB in September, Zilliqa Scores Strategic Alliance with Google Cloud, SHIB Member Issues Major Warning to Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Robinhood's epic Shiba Inu haul: Nearly 1 trillion SHIB added in September

According to data provided by Etherscan, since the start of September, Robinhood has added nearly a trillion SHIB tokens, or 878.5 billion SHIB, to be precise. The biggest acquisition was made by Robinhood's wallet labeled "0x73A," totaling an astonishing 579.71 billion SHIB tokens. At the moment, Shiba Inu is Robinhood's third-largest digital asset holding after Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform's wallets are cumulatively housing 34.97 trillion SHIB, which constitutes $246.85 million. As impressive as this hefty amount of tokens may seem, it is important to note, however, that the largest Shiba Inu holder remains the renowned Binance address, which stores 42.13 trillion tokens in its digital vault.

Related
Shibarium Reaches New Adoption Record, Here Are Details

Zilliqa scores strategic alliance with Google Cloud

Yesterday, Sept. 13, Zilliqa, a high-performance L1 blockchain, announced a multiyear strategic alliance with Google Cloud at TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore. By scoring this collaboration, Zilliqa hopes to "enhance the resilience and scalability" of its blockchain and to bring benefit to the wider ecosystem and ventures within Zilliqa Group. Additionally, it is planned that Google Cloud will join Zilliqa as a staked seed node (SSN) operator, playing a key role in the decentralized network. As stated by Zilliqa Group CEO Matt Dyer, by establishing this alliance, Zilliqa and Google Cloud are "setting the stage for a new wave of innovation and growth in the Web3 space."

SHIB member issues major warning to community

In a recent X post, SHIB marketing expert Lucie addressed the meme coin community with a warning. She reminded Shiba Inu supporters that TREAT, a reward token within the SHIB ecosystem, has not been launched yet and urged them to stay cautious in order not to fall for scammers "pretending otherwise." As previously reported by U.Today, TREAT was mentioned among five upcoming developments for the Shiba Inu project in Lucie's post earlier this week. However, the SHIB team member has not provided any exact launch dates for these developments; in anticipation of numerous "wen" questions from the community, she only gave a laconic "when ready" as an answer.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Robinhood #Zilliqa News
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image Binance (BNB) Fiat Trading Volume Down by 95% From 2021 Peak
09/14/2023 - 15:15
Binance (BNB) Fiat Trading Volume Down by 95% From 2021 Peak
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Pro-Ripple Lawyer Makes SEC-Related Comment About FTX's Plans to Sell XRP and SOL
09/14/2023 - 15:00
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Makes SEC-Related Comment About FTX's Plans to Sell XRP and SOL
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key On-Chain Metric Rockets 210% in Stunning Overnight Surge
09/14/2023 - 14:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key On-Chain Metric Rockets 210% in Stunning Overnight Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev