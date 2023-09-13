Robinhood's Epic Shiba Inu Haul: Nearly 1 Trillion SHIB Added in September

Wed, 09/13/2023 - 12:30
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Nearly one trillion SHIB surge to Robinhood's holdings since start of month
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a recent development, Robinhood, the popular U.S.-based trading platform, has witnessed an astonishing influx of Shiba Inu tokens (SHIB) into its wallets. Data extracted from the Etherscan explorer reveals an eye-popping acquisition of nearly a trillion SHIB tokens since the start of September.

Robinhood's network of hot wallets, responsible for securing digital assets, recorded an astounding surge of 878.5 billion SHIB tokens within the short span of a month. The brokerage's largest known wallet, cryptically labeled "0x73A," is at the forefront of this monumental accumulation, boasting an impressive addition of 579.71 billion SHIB tokens during the same period. Today, it proudly safeguards a total of 8.02 trillion Shiba Inu tokens.

""
Source: Etherscan

Shiba Inu (SHIB) now claims the position of Robinhood's third-largest digital asset holding, following Bitcoin and Ethereum closely. Cumulatively, the brokerage's wallets house an astonishing 34.97 trillion SHIB tokens, equivalent to a staggering $246.85 million. This remarkable feat relegates other cryptocurrencies to the shadows.

However, it is important to note that despite Robinhood's substantial SHIB stash, the largest holder of Shiba Inu tokens from exchange wallets remains the renowned Binance address. With a staggering 42.13 trillion tokens in its digital vault, valued at an impressive $305 million, the black-and-yellow crypto behemoth continues to dominate the Shiba Inu landscape.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

