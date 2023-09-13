Shibarium Reaches New Adoption Record, Here Are Details

According to Shibariumscan, this week, after surpassing the two million milestone of transactions, the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain reached a new peak in daily transfers. It has also seen roughly another hundred thousand wallet addresses getting connected.

Shibarium metrics keep growing fast

By now, the total count of transactions stands at 2,347,532. Earlier this week, a daily peak of 202,900 transactions was reached on Shibarium. The number of linked wallet addresses has also increased substantially, hitting 1,211,432 in total by today.

The token necessary for conducting transactions on Shibarium is Bone ShibaSwap (BONE). It is the governance token on the Shibaswap DEX, and it also acts as a gas token on the Layer-2 solution of SHIB.

Users and whales have recently been stocking up on this useful token. As reported by U.Today this week, the number of BONE millionaire addresses spiked by 50% within the last 30 days; these wallets hold between 10,000 and 100,000 BONE.

Last week, BONE, as well as another Shibarium token, LEASH, were added by Australian cryptocurrency exchange GroveX. LEASH gives SHIB holders the opportunity to earn rewards in return for staking on the aforementioned DEX, ShibaSwap.

As for the TREAT token, the marketing specialist of Shiba Inu, Lucie, issued an X post today, warning the SHIB army once again not to fall for scammers' tricks; TREAT has not been launched yet. This token has been included in the list of the updates that SHIB devs, led by the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, are working on at the moment.

SHIB burn rate close to breaking green

In the meantime, the Shibburn website of the same-name burn tracking project shows that over the past 24 hours, the burn rate of Shiba Inu coins has not been in top form.

The burn rate decreased by merely 5%, with a total of 40,467,566 SHIB burned, which basically means they were sent to unspendable wallets and locked there forever.

By now, the overall amount of 410,658,899,531,869 SHIB tokens have been destroyed. The majority of them was burned by Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin in May 2021. Still, according to what Shibburn tweeted earlier, this massive burn two years ago did not impact the SHIB price. It was great demand from investors back then that pushed SHIB to a massive high.

Overall, from then to now, Shiba Inu has increased by a mind-blowing 46,000,000%.