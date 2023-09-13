Zilliqa Scores Strategic Alliance With Google Cloud: Details

Within framework of new multiyear collaboration program, Google Cloud will join the club of Zilliqa (ZIL) validators

Zilliqa, a high-performance L1 blockchain, is going to advance its performance, accessibility, transparency and bandwidth with a collaboration scored today with Google Cloud.

Zilliqa announces strategic alliance with Google Cloud

Zilliqa Group, the development entity behid Zilliqa blockchain, announced a multiyear strategic alliance with Google Cloud today, Sept. 13, 2023, at TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore. Per the official statement by the Zilliqa team, the partnership will cover infrastructure-related aspects of its progress.

As the partnership kicks off, decentralized applications on Zilliqa blockchain will benefit from a robust, resilient and attack-resistant infrastructure by Google Cloud.

Matt Dyer, a CEO of the Zilliqa Group, stressed the importance of this collaboration for the technical and marketing roadmaps of Zilliqa blockchain and its ecosystem of decentralized applications:

Our strategic alliance with Google Cloud is more than just a technological collaboration; it's a strategic alignment to further the ambitions of our group of ventures and revenue-generating organizations. Google Cloud's expertise in infrastructure, combined with their role as a staked seed node partner, underscores our commitment to excellence, both within the Zilliqa Group of companies and across the wider ecosystem. Together, we're setting the stage for a new wave of innovation and growth in the Web3 space.

As covered by U.Today previously, in May 2023, Google Cloud teamed up with Flare blockchain. Ripple's ally Flare launched API endpoints on Google Cloud's infrastructure marketplace.

Google Cloud becomes staked seed node (SSN) operator with Zilliqa

James Tromans, head of Web3, Google Cloud, is excited by the new collaboration his team scored in the blockchain segment and the vision of Zilliqa's ecosystem:

Google Cloud is focused on providing the foundational technology on which developers can build innovative blockchain-based products and services that will help grow the Web3 ecosystem. With this in mind, our engineering work with Zilliqa Group will be centered around improving the scalability and resilience of the base layer to better support novel scaling solutions like sharding, as well as enhancing the availability of blockchain datasets for public inspection and analysis. With the Asia Pacific region emerging as a hotbed for Web3 innovation, we look forward to collaborating with more companies like Zilliqa Group with roots in this region.

Within the framework of the new partnership, Google Cloud also joins the set of 28 staked seed node (SSN) operators on the Zilliqa network. This means that the computational resources of Google Cloud will be used to protect the integrity and operability of Zilliqa transactions and blocks.

In July 2023, Zilliqa underwent a major upgrade of its codebase. Thanks to the v9.2.0 upgrade, the blockchain became fully interoperable with Ethereum Virtual Machine and increased its overall performance.