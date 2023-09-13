SHIB Member Issues Major Warning to Community: Details


The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, known to the community as @LucieSHIB, took to X app to warn the SHIB army about scammers that remain active and are trying to lure SHIB investors into projects that have not yet been launched officially.

Lucie warned the community of SHIB holders that they should not fall for scammers who are suggesting they invest in TREAT. This Shibarium token has not been launched, the marketing expert stated in her X post.

TREAT is on list of upcoming updates

TREAT is a reward token planned to be launched soon within the SHIB ecosystem. However, con artists have been trying to make it look like it has already been released and have been offering a fake TREAT token contract to investors. Two weeks ago, Lucie had already warned the community against doing that and suggested doing their homework and DYOR.

The token has also been mentioned on the list of upcoming major developments in the SHIB ecosystem. Aside from TREAT, it includes the renouncing of the BONE contract, Shibaswap 2.0 dex, Shibahub and SHIB Metaverse.

Assuming there would be questions as to "wen," Lucie provided an answer in advance, saying "when ready."

Here's what will drive prices of SHIB, BONE and LEASH, per Lucie

In an X post published today, Lucie said she does not get upset when she sees crypto whales selling BONE tokens since she prefers BONE holdings to be more widely spread across the community: "I'd rather see 100 people holding 10,000 $Bone each than 1 person holding 1 million $BONE."

Per Lucie, this gives more power to the SHIB army and is better than single whales controlling large amounts of Shibarium tokens.

Still, she admitted that whales (large token holders) are also "part of the game." Overall, all of these factors, including the balance of power, positive momentum and "good timing," will drive the price of BONE, SHIB and LEASH, Lucie opined.

At the time of this writing, SHIB is exchanging hands at $0.00000726 after a 1.77% rise prompted over the past 24 hours.

