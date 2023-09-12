Shiba Inu: Five Exciting Developments Coming for SHIB, Here's When

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie gives a recap of five upcoming developments coming into the Shiba Inu ecosystem. These include renouncing the Bone contract, Shibaswap 2.0, the TREAT reward token, Shiba Hub and Metaverse.

Let's recap the upcoming developments:



1. Bone contract renouncing (market focus! it matters )

2. Shibaswap 2.0

3. $TREAT

4. Shibahub

5. Metaverse



When? When it's ready!



Just like Shibarium, these are steps in our development journey. No price pumping involved.



Yes, it… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) September 12, 2023

Given how avidly the Shiba Inu community anticipates these advances, the question of when arises. Lucie answered this seemingly pertinent question in the hearts of community members by stating, "When it's ready."

Lucie goes on to explain, using Shibarium as an example, that there are steps in the Shiba Inu's development journey, and the debut of these developments might not happen overnight. Lucie adds that these developments might take time because this is a technology that is separate from the market.

As reported, Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, established new focus areas, including the burn portal and renouncing the BONE contract. Kusama also notified the community that the burn portal was currently in development, as was the Shibarium Wiki.

Shibarium smashes big milestone

Shiba Inu's Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has reached a significant milestone, surpassing two million transactions. According to Shibariumscan statistics, the total number of transactions on the Layer-2 blockchain is currently 2,113,660.

Shibarium has seen a considerable increase in various indicators in addition to transaction count. The network has now interacted with 1,125,979 wallet addresses. Similarly, Shibarium's block count is approaching 600,000. Shibarium has processed 589,704 blocks so far, with an average block time of 5.0 seconds.

Shiba Inu's total addresses continue to rise steadily, reaching a new high of 3.58 million, per IntoTheBlock data.

At the time of writing, the SHIB token was slightly higher in the last 24 hours at $0.00000723.