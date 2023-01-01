Robert Kiyosaki Buys More Bitcoin Right Now, Here's Why

Sun, 01/01/2023 - 10:25
Gamza Khanzadaev
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author very happy with Bitcoin and pessimistic about altcoins
It would have seemed that the year 2022 would end without a final opinion on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies by Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the bestselling business motivational literature "Rich Dad Poor Dad," but on the last day of the year the writer reported his current point of view in this field.

Kiyosaki is, first of all, very excited about Bitcoin. He keeps investing in BTC now, most importantly because it is classified as a commodity like other instruments that the author loves: gold, silver and oil. It is interesting that the writer apparently did not wait for the previously predicted price of $1,000 per Bitcoin and continues to invest at current levels.

At the same time, Kiyosaki's view is radically different for other cryptocurrencies, most of which he expects to be crushed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's regulatory measures.

Robert Kiyosaki's point of view on 2023

In his global forecast for 2023, the writer urges readers to prepare for another roller-coaster year. According to his rhetoric, by 2024, the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy of raising interest rates will lead to the collapse of many sectors like real estate and a drop in personal income.

As a conclusion, Robert Kiyosaki once again stresses that only the smart and informed will get rich under such circumstances.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

