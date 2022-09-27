Robert Kiyosaki Believes Everything Is in Bubble, and Everything Will Crash as Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000

Tue, 09/27/2022 - 08:13
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Author of bestselling book believes wisdom is most valuable asset we'll gain from this market crash
The author of extremely popular financial self-education book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, expressed his negative forecast on the current state of the market and the possibility of a crash in the future.

According to the prominent investor, the biggest crash has been building since the 1990s, and instead of fixing the problem at the beginning, the Fed decided to increase the monetary supply in the country, which negatively impacted the value of the national currency.

Apart from the crash on volatile markets like stocks, traditional inflation safe havens like gold, silver and other precious metals are also crashing in the same manner as stocks, or even cryptocurrencies.

The only ultimate asset in a giant crash that investors gain is financial wisdom, says Kiyosaki. According to various on-chain indicators, the profitability of most digital assets is at an absolute low, showing that the majority of the market is in deep losses.

Bitcoin is recovering

Despite the grim forecast described by Kiyosaki, the first cryptocurrency has not followed the stock market recently and managed to climb back over the $20,000 threshold, which was an unexpected move by the first cryptocurrency considering its poor price performance in the last few weeks.

The main reason behind the recovery could be tied to the correction of the U.S. Dollar against a bracket of foreign currencies. Previously, the British Pound almost reached parity with the USD, which shows how devastating the effect of the rallying U.S. currency is on assets like Bitcoin.

Despite all of the bearish factors, BTC still has the support of a small part of market participants and will most likely enter a prolonged consolidation from there.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

