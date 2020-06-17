Ripple’s XRP Price Might Shoot Towards $0.24: Top Analyst

Tweet-based article

Prominent analyst Michael van de Poppe is bullish on XRP and tweets that the fourth biggest coin may surge towards $0.24

Amsterdam-based analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that the fourth largest crypto, XRP, could print a new high at the 2,550 Satoshis level, which is $0.2425.

Reclaiming 2,070 Sats may push XRP price higher

Mr van de Poppe has taken to Twitter to share his take on the short-term prospects of the fourth biggest currency, XRP.

He stated that XRP needs to reclaim the 2,065-2,070 Satoshis ($0.1969) level in order to get a chance to move on towards 2,400-2,500 Satoshis.

The analyst promises to give XRP more focus in his next YouTube video.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.1960, which is close to the price mark mentioned by the trading expert and necessary for taking.

Image via Twitter

At the moment, XRP is demonstrating a 2.35-percent rise, as per the CoinMarketCap analytics website.

Ripple onboards major Brazilian bank to RippleNet Cloud

XRP’s uptick coincides with the blockchain giant Ripple expanding its new product RippleNet Cloud to the banking sphere and getting the major Brazilian bank – Banco Rendimento – to begin using the company’s new product.

Using RippleNet Cloud, the bank expects to expand its customer payment volume by as early as Q1 2021.

Banco Rendimento has been part of RippleNet since 2019.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!