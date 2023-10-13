Ripple's XRP Burn: Another Social Media Fake?

The San Francisco-based blockchain giant Ripple has shown no verifiable intent of burning tokens from its massive escrow wallets

Recent chatter surrounding a potential large-scale burn of Ripple's XRP has caught significant attention within the community, with prominent accounts amplifying the unsubstantiated rumor. However, there are no indications that the San Francisco-based giant is preparing to burn tokens from its escrow wallets.

Rumors fuel speculation

The speculation was intensified by a fake news article on Investing.com suggesting that Ripple is contemplating a large-scale burn of its 41.9 billion escrowed tokens. This move, according to the fake news article, is being considered due to the bearish performance of XRP in the market and the potential positive impact it might have on the XRP value. Despite not citing any sources, the article has attracted significant attention within the community.

As reported by U.Today, former Ripple executive Matt Hamilton recently suggested that Ripple could render the XRP in escrow inaccessible, technically "burning" it by disabling the master key on the destination account. However, he stated that the whole process would take years.