Ripple's Xpring Honored for This by America's Leading Business Magazine

Ripple’s subsidiary Xpring gets recognized by Fast Company for the second year in a row

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Xpring, the developing arm of blockchain decacorn Ripple, has been recognized by American business magazine Fast Company, which has just announced the results of its annual World Changing Ideas Awards.

It is worth noting that Xpring also made the cut in 2019 for helping to improve remittances in developing countries.

While Xpring didn’t appear on the list of finalists, Fast Company did include it among its honorable mentions.Inventia Rastrum, a Syndey-based startup that uses 3D printing for producing human-like cells, has been chosen as one of the winners of this year’s contest.As reported by U.Today , Xpring recently came up with an initiative to make the XRP transactions private with the help of blinded tags.