Ripple's Stuart Alderoty Claims SEC Losing Legal Battles; Physical DOGE, BTC to Head to Actual Moon This Year, Shibarium Hits New Adoption Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Ripple general counsel claims SEC losing legal battle

In a recent X post, Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, has severely criticized the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its chair, Gary Gensler. Without mincing words, Alderoty wrote that the regulating agency is losing its legal battles and is also being criticized by judges for "shady behavior." Indeed, the SEC has not been very fortunate in many major cases this year: it lost the Govil case, and also emerged defeated in the case against Grayscale concerning Bitcoin ETF application. Last, but not least, the SEC's loss in its legal battle against Ripple after Judge Torres decided that XRP was not a security in and of itself. As previously reported by U.Today, the case is now in the phase of the remedies discovery process, with the judge having already scheduled it.

Physical DOGE, BTC, Bitcoin Genesis plate to head to moon on Dec. 23 this year

Yesterday, Nov. 16, Dogecoin's official X handle provided an update on the "Dogecoin On The Moon" initiative. According to the announcement , a physical Dogecoin is expected to be delivered to the moon two days prior to Christmas, Dec. 23, 2023. The meme coin will be sent in the DHL Moonbox with ULA's Vulcan Centaur Rocket. The initiative has finally turned into reality thanks to Dogecoin teaming up with Astrobotic, a space company that delivers various cargo to the moon for governments, corporations and those individuals who can afford it. However, DOGE is not the only crypto that will take part in the space journey. The payloads will also carry "Lunar Bitcoin" for BitMEX exchange and "Bitcoin Genesis Plate,"which includes a copy of the Genesis Block, the first mined block of Bitcoin.

