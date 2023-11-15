Advertisement
XRP Relisted on Major Crypto Exchange

Alex Dovbnya
CEX.IO, a major cryptocurrency exchange, has relisted Ripple-affiliated XRP token for its U.S. customers
Wed, 11/15/2023 - 17:17
CEX.IO, a prominent digital asset exchange, announced the relisting of Ripple-affiliated XRP token for its U.S.-based users earlier this Wednesday. 

This move allows U.S. users to buy, sell, convert, deposit, and withdraw XRP across CEX.IO's product ecosystem.

A huge comeback 

Major exchanges have relisted XRP, the native token of the Ripple protocol, earlier this year following a pivotal U.S. court ruling. 

The ruling by Federal District Judge Analisa Torres stated that XRP “is not necessarily a security on its face,” except when sold to raise funds from institutions. 

This decision, which did not directly concern secondary sales of XRP, has significantly bolstered the confidence of crypto exchanges to offer the token again. Kraken, Crypto.com, Coinbase, and Bitstamp were among the first to relist XRP. 

As reported by U.Today, the wave of relistings also significantly boosted the XRP price, pushing the controversial token to a year-to-date high of $0.938. 

XRP's unique status 

Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, recently stressed XRP's distinctive status in the U.S. cryptocurrency market that was acquired following the court ruling that classified secondary sales of XRP as non-securities. 

This unique regulatory position, which XRP shares only with Bitcoin in the U.S., sets the Ripple-affiliated apart from other digital tokens that are yet to see this kind of regulatory clarity.

#XRP News #Cryptocurrency exchange #Ripple News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

