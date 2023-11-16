New Shibarium Adoption Milestone Celebrated by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to an X post published recently, Atomic Wallet has integrated the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium. Now, this network and its native coins SHIB, BONE and LEASH are exposed to more than five million of the wallet's users.

In the meantime, over the past two days, the native cryptocurrency of Shibarium, SHIB, has staged growth of 13.41%.

SHIB team celebrates new Shibarium integration

Atomic Wallet is a decentralized and anonymous cryptocurrency wallet for holding various cryptos. It also has a staking feature, allowing its users to stake PoS cryptocurrencies and earn interest on them.

Several members of the SHIB team, including social media marketing expert Lucie and the admin of the Shibarium Tech Telegram channel RagnarShiba, have shared the X post of Atomic Wallet about the integration of Shibarium.

SHIB price spikes, here are big drivers

Over the span of the last two days, the second largest meme cryptocurrency by market cap, Shiba Inu, has demonstrated a rise of nearly 13.5%, reaching the $0.00000910 price mark. The price surge happened simultaneously with Atomic Wallet integrating Shibarium and also after the Shiba Inu team announced that they had struck a collaboration with a famous Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao and his charity foundation.

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation accepts cryptocurrencies, and now it has also begun to accept donations in SHIB. This news was spread in the second issue of the just-recently-launched Shiba Magazine with the boxer on its cover.

The SHIB team announced a giveaway of 3,000 magazine cover NFTs to its readers.

🥊 Get ready for a knockout combo! We’ve teamed up with the legendary @MPac_Foundation in the latest edition of our magazine. Check it out now: https://t.co/FsB4GrZe5h #MannyxShib pic.twitter.com/kBIiukXxWn — Shib (@Shibtoken) November 15, 2023

However, the 13.5% SHIB price growth has been a little diminished by now as the price went down by 6.13% and the meme coin is exchanging hands at $0.00000875 at the time of this writing, according to this SHIB/USDT chart.

SHIB burn rate plummets

According to data shared by the Shibburn wallet tracker recently, the SHIB burn rate over the past day has dropped by 52.47% with as little as 7,706,076 SHIB meme coins transferred to dead-end wallets and locked there permanently.

It took 16 transactions to permanently isolate that small amount of SHIB out of circulation. The two biggest transfers here carried 3,000,000 SHIB and 1,500,000 SHIB 14 and 13 hours ago. On Wednesday, the reported growth of the Shiba Inu burn rate constituted 968%.

Overall, according to the Shibburn website, by now, the joint efforts of the SHIB community have helped to dispose of 410,662,518,032,554 Shiba Inu coins for good.