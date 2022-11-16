Ripple's ODL Solution Gains Substantial Adoption This Year: Report

Wed, 11/16/2022 - 10:14
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple reveals how its ODL platform gained massive adoption in 2022, despite global disturbance
Ripple's ODL Solution Gains Substantial Adoption This Year: Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recently published blog post, Ripple fintech heavyweight has boasted the substantial adoption that its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution gained this year.

Its network and vast list of clients have expanded greatly.

ODL sees rapid growth in 2022

This year, Ripple has made several new partnerships, thanks to which it announced new ODL corridors around the world. Now, the ODL solution is being used not only in the EU, the UK and other major countries but also in developing markets, such as in Brazil, Singapore and the UAE.

Recently, Ripple spread the word about ODL corridors being set up in France and Sweden, as well as in Africa, where the fintech giant partnered with the largest mobile payment gateway in the country, MFS Africa.

ODL was first launched back in 2018 in order to ensure low-cost and fast cross-border payments, remittances in high volumes and full transparency. ODL, which utilizes XRP, is used not only in the market of remittances and retail payments but also by small and medium-sized enterprises, merchants and so on.

Related
Ripple Supporters Formally File Their Amicus Briefs

Some of the early Ripple clients who began using RippleNet — which helps conducts fiat-to-fiat payments through a single API — are now also utilizing ODL to improve their transnational payments. This has landed them lots of new customers who prefer payment solutions enabled by crypto.

Ripple has also added Machine Learning capabilities to ODL in order to keep improving their customer experience.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Extends Losses as Genesis’s Lending Arm Halts Withdrawals
11/16/2022 - 13:22
Bitcoin Extends Losses as Genesis’s Lending Arm Halts Withdrawals
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Former ARK Invest Analyst Shares Bullish On-chain Insight on Bitcoin, Here's What It's About
11/16/2022 - 13:01
Former ARK Invest Analyst Shares Bullish On-chain Insight on Bitcoin, Here's What It's About
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image LUNA Collapse: Newly Released Technical Audit Report Sheds Light on UST Depeg
11/16/2022 - 12:45
LUNA Collapse: Newly Released Technical Audit Report Sheds Light on UST Depeg
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide