    Binance Goes Zero Fee on XRP, ADA, BNB Pairs: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 13:51
    XRP, ADA, BNB, TRX pairs to enjoy zero fees on Binance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced its decision to go zero fee on certain USDC trading pairs, including those of XRP, Cardano (ADA), BNB and Tron (TRX).

    In an official release, Binance announced zero maker and taker fees for BNB/USDC, ADA/USDC, TRX/USDC and XRP/USDC for Spot Liquidity Providers as well as the exchange's VIP 2 - 9 Users.

    The recent decision follows Binance's latest review of its offerings to provide users with the most valuable and competitive services and will run from Aug. 12, 2025, to Oct. 11, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.(UTC).

    On Binance, maker fees are charged to traders who add liquidity to the order book (for instance, limit orders that do not execute immediately), whereas taker fees are charged to traders who remove liquidity from the order book (for example, with market orders that fill existing orders).

    Spot Liquidity Providers will enjoy zero maker and taker fees on BNB/USDC, ADA/USDC, TRX/USDC and XRP/USDC spot trading pairs traded during the stated period.

    Binance and price news

    News recently had it that Binance was opening access to Bitcoin "options writing" for all users. The move is in direct response to a surge in retail demand for more strategic and sophisticated trading tools.

    Cardano (ADA) was recently trading at $0.77 and ranks the 10th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency, is trading at $3.15, with a market valuation of $187.05 billion. The fifth largest cryptocurrency, BNB, is trading at $801 and has a market capitalization of $111.68 million.

    Tron (TRX), the ninth largest cryptocurrency, trades at $0.346 and has a current market valuation of $32.84 billion. 

    #Crypto Exchange #Cardano #BNB #XRP
