Binance Goes Zero Fee on XRP, ADA, BNB Pairs: Details

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced its decision to go zero fee on certain USDC trading pairs, including those of XRP, Cardano (ADA), BNB and Tron (TRX).

In an official release, Binance announced zero maker and taker fees for BNB/USDC, ADA/USDC, TRX/USDC and XRP/USDC for Spot Liquidity Providers as well as the exchange's VIP 2 - 9 Users.

Binance Launches Zero-Fee Promotion on Selected USDC Pairs



🔸 Fees: Zero maker and taker fees

🔸 Eligibility: VIP 2-9 users and Spot Liquidity Providers

🔸 Pairs: $BNB/USDC, $ADA/USDC, $TRX/USDC, and $XRP/USDC



Find out more 👉 https://t.co/uB80iLVHHd pic.twitter.com/DXwvGFLJoi — Binance (@binance) August 12, 2025

The recent decision follows Binance's latest review of its offerings to provide users with the most valuable and competitive services and will run from Aug. 12, 2025, to Oct. 11, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.(UTC).

On Binance, maker fees are charged to traders who add liquidity to the order book (for instance, limit orders that do not execute immediately), whereas taker fees are charged to traders who remove liquidity from the order book (for example, with market orders that fill existing orders).

Spot Liquidity Providers will enjoy zero maker and taker fees on BNB/USDC, ADA/USDC, TRX/USDC and XRP/USDC spot trading pairs traded during the stated period.

Binance and price news

News recently had it that Binance was opening access to Bitcoin "options writing" for all users. The move is in direct response to a surge in retail demand for more strategic and sophisticated trading tools.

Cardano (ADA) was recently trading at $0.77 and ranks the 10th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency, is trading at $3.15, with a market valuation of $187.05 billion. The fifth largest cryptocurrency, BNB, is trading at $801 and has a market capitalization of $111.68 million.

Tron (TRX), the ninth largest cryptocurrency, trades at $0.346 and has a current market valuation of $32.84 billion.