Ripple's ODL Solution Can Work Without XRP Infrastructure, Says David Schwartz

News
Sun, 06/14/2020 - 08:59
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CTO David Schwartz explains that fiat-to-fiat transactions powered by the ODL product can work ‘with no XRP infrastructure at all’
Cover image via ripple.com
Contents

In a new tweet, David Schwartz, the CTO of blockchain payments provider Ripple, has explained that the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, which allows conducting instant cross-border payments, can work without XRP infrastructure at all.

The executive claims that XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, could be used for providing ‘the most impact’ when it comes to taping into ‘a ready supply of customers.’   

image by @JoelKatz

Related
Ripple Has No Plans to Launch Its Own Stablecoin, Says CTO David Schwartz

ODL can function with ‘a piece cut out’

Ripple aims to solve one of the biggest shortfalls of the legacy banking system by eliminating the need for pre-funding. 

The product, which was formerly known as xRapid, is able to bridge different fiat currencies in practically no time, with XRP being used as the source of liquidity.  

When asked whether ODL can function without buying or selling XRP, Schwartz replied that it could still work with ‘a piece cut out,’ meaning that there doesn't necessarily have to be a fiat-to-fiat transaction.      

For instance, this might be the case the sender already has XRP or the recipient is willing to accept the token instead of fiat. 

Related
Nobody Buys XRP to Give Ripple Money: David Schwartz

More ODL corridors  

Multiple Ripple partners such a FlashFX and MoneyGram currently rely on ODL for transferring money. Mercury FX recently confirmed that it was still using the product with the help of XRP and teased ‘exciting news.’      

So far, Ripple has ODL corridors in Australia, the Philippines, and Mexico that routinely reach new all-time highs in terms of transaction volumes. 

As reported by U.Today, Ripple is expected to open new ones this year, setting its sights on Brazil and other Latin American countries.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 minutes ago

Nouriel Roubini Says There Is 'Zero Security' in Cryptocurrency Land
Alex Dovbnya
News
16 hours ago

In a Couple of Years Bitcoin Can Be Worth $100,000, $1,000,000 or More: Binance CZ
Yuri Molchan
News
19 hours ago

U.Today Crypto Newsfeed Added to Malaysia Business News App
Vladislav Sopov
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies