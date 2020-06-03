Ripple Has No Plans to Launch Its Own Stablecoin, Says CTO David Schwartz

News
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 17:28
Alex Dovbnya

David Schwartz, the CTO of Ripple, says the company has no plans to issue its own stablecoins, but it encourages third parties to create them on top of the XRP Ledger

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz has debunked the rumors that the San Francisco-based company has its own stablecoin in the pipeline.

image by @JoelKatz

Schwartz left the aforementioned comment in response to a YouTube user who claimed that Ripple had plans to issue a fiat-pegged cryptocurrency that would kill XRP.    

Related
Scammers Targeting XRP Community with Legit-Looking Email Scam. Can You Spot This One?

XRP-based stablecoins 

Back in February, Ripple published the 19th episode of ‘The Ripple Drop’ series where Schwartz announced new improvements that would be added to the XRP Ledger in the future.  

 

One of them would let other third parties create stablecoins on top of the XRP Ledger. It fueled speculations that the blockchain decacorn itself might venture into this rapidly growing niche of the crypto industry.    

In the above-mentioned tweet, Schwartz claims that Ripple is interested in both stablecoins issued by counterparties and XRP-collateralized ones.   

Related
Black Thursday Made Traders Turn to XRP to Exchange Currencies

Tether vs. XRP 

Fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies have exploded this year after the March market crash. Their cumulative value has already surpassed the $10 bln mark. 

Tether (USDT), the leading stablecoin, has flipped XRP, becoming the third-largest asset by market capitalization.

Speaking of the rivalry, Schwartz mentioned that these two cryptocurrencies had ‘different use cases.’

He doesn’t think that USDT could be universal since it’s is backed by government-issued money and controlled by a centralized company.

Meanwhile, Schwartz believes that many use cases are not suitable for XRP because of the token’s volatility.   

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies