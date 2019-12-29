Back
Nobody Buys XRP to Give Ripple Money: David Schwartz

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz insists that his company never ran an ICO, contrary to what critics have to say

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

There is an ongoing Twitter debate about whether or not Ripple ran an initial coin offering (ICO) by selling XRP tokens, which was started by former Bitcoin Core developer Peter Todd. 

According to Ripple CTO David Schwartz, the blockchain titan doesn't get money from those who buy XRP tokens. Instead, it gets funded by venture capitalists and angel investors.  

Ripple doesn't need your money 

Schwartz explains that people buy ICO tokens to invest in the company that issues them. Ripple, on the other hand, would be able to continue the development of its tech without XRP with the help of its VC funding. XRP wasn't used as a fundraising mechanism to get the network up and running.   

As reported by U.Today, Ripple has surpassed $10 bln in valuation after securing $200 mln during its Series C funding round. It's now the second most valuable company in crypto after mining juggernaut Bitmain.    

What's the point of XRP? 

Ripple, which controls 55 percent of all XRP tokens, unlocks 1 bln of them from its escrow wallet on a monthly basis. Even though the company adopted "a more conservative approach" to XRP sales in the latest quarter, it is not immediately clear what it is doing with more than $1.2 bln it has sold since Q4 2016. 

Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, argued that these sales were necessary to grow RippleNet and XRP-related businesses. In late November, Ripple finalized its $50 mln investment in MoneyGram, thus securing a 9.95 percent stake in the company.  

However, like other critics, Todd says that XRP doesn't give investors a real right to anything. 

#Ripple News #David Schwartz

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Billionaire Bitcoin Critic Mark Cuban Picks Up Support From Roger Ver

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Roger Ver and Mark Cuban are on the same page when in comes to calling out Bitcoin's flaws

Cover image via u.today
Contents

“Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver has just voiced his support for billionaire Mark Cuban who has been engaging in a passionate debate with the crypto community for the past few weeks.

Ver says that Bitcoin proponents should listen to the "real businessman" instead of arguing with him while opining that BTC needs to solve real problems. 

Keep it simple 

In his latest tweet, Cuban argued that Bitcoiners didn't have to come up with complex arguments to sway him to their side. Instead, they need to simplify it in order to make crypto more appealing to the mainstream.  

Two weeks ago, the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he didn't oppose to Bitcoin as such. His issue with the top cryptocurrency is that it lacks consumers. Hence, he urged militant Bitcoin proponents to convince their neighbors about the advantages of the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

A convenient narrative

Cuban's criticism plays right into the hands of Bitcoin's prodigal son Roger Ver. After becoming one of the earliest adopters of BTC and making a fortune with it, Ver became of its most fervent critics due to its scalability issues that prevent real-world adoption. 

Ver now promotes the big-block Bitcoin Cash fork that split from the chain in November 2017. As reported by U.Today, he predicted could see a 1,000-fold increase in value while tweeting that the BTC price is unlikely to pump after the upcoming halving

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Cash News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Roger Ver

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

