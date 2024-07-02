Advertisement
AD

    Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, has pointed to a recent Supreme Court opinion about the ubiquitousness of the internet technology to make a point about crypto's potential
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 7:48
    Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, recently drew parallels between the internet and crypto following recent decisions made by the U.S. Supreme Court. 

    Advertisement

    On July 1, the highest court in the federal judiciary sent several controversial laws pertaining to social media back to lower courts. Hence, there is no final ruling on whether states can prohibit social media companies from moderating content that is being posted on their platforms. 

    The Supreme Court opinion, which was authored by Justice Elena Kagan, says that the record is "underdeveloped," which is why there is a need for more input from lower courts. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Community Speculates About Michael Dell Buying Bitcoin
    Tom Lee Still Thinks Bitcoin Is Going to Hit $150,000 This Year
    Toncoin (TON) to Hit $8 If This Happens, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Anemic: Is It Good or Bad Thing? Bitcoin (BTC) at Pivotal Moment Reaching $63,000
    Krueger: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 13:02
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Recent Milestones: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Kagan has stated that the public "likely" no longer needs the definition of the term "internet" due to how ubiquitous it has become over the last thirty years. She has noted that Facebook and YouTube alone boast more than two billion users. 

    Alderoty is convinced that this Supreme Court opinion also highlights the "vast potential" of cryptocurrencies. "The opening paragraph of today’s Sup Ct’s decision on internet content highlights crypto’s vast potential. In 1997 only 40 million people used the internet and most didn’t even know what it was," he wrote in a social media post

    Related
    Sun, 06/30/2024 - 07:48
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Celebrates Another SEC Loss
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Many cryptocurrency enthusiasts have drawn parallels between the internet and digital assets in order to highlight the latter's disruptive potential. However, a report by Architect Partners has challenged this popular narrative by highlighting that crypto is being adopted at a much slower pace. Moreover, it remains smaller than the internet industry in the early 00s. 

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Jul 02, 2024 - 07:53
    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Changes Coming Soon After Being “Shy and Quiet”
    Jul 02, 2024 - 07:53
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Changes Coming Soon After Being “Shy and Quiet”
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Mysterious Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens, Here’s How Much It Holds
    Jul 02, 2024 - 07:53
    Mysterious Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Awakens, Here’s How Much It Holds
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    CARV Launches Alphanet: $35M Node Sale Propels Decentralization Milestone
    FixedFloat Exchange Issues Statement on Security Breaches and Future Enhancements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Changes Coming Soon After Being “Shy and Quiet”
    Show all