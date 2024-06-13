Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Recent Milestones: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In response to the company's latest milestones, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed his excitement for the company's partnership with digital asset exchange, broker and custodian Archax. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the world of financial technology, particularly in the realm of asset tokenization.

Advertisement

At the present XRP Ledger Apex 2024 event, it was announced that Ripple and Archax would be expanding their partnership to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) to the XRP Ledger over the next year. This move is expected to establish XRPL as one of the leading blockchains for RWA tokenization.

The recent agreement marks an expansion of Ripple's collaboration with Archax, which began in 2022 when Archax partnered with Metaco to provide digital asset custody services to its clients. Ripple acquired Metaco in the middle of 2023.

Reacting to this milestone, Garlinghouse highlighted the growing trend among financial institutions to tokenize their real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchain platforms such as the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This trend is gradually changing the face of asset management.

Very excited about this linkup with @Ripple and @ArchaxEx – financial institutions are increasingly tokenizing their RWAs on layer 1s like XRPL through regulated entities like Archax, and I only expect this to grow exponentially in the future. https://t.co/79K8INZrWH — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) June 13, 2024

Archax partners with leading financial institutions to enable tokenization of RWAs; due to this expanded collaboration, these institutions might be able to utilize the XRPL to tokenize their assets.

The Ripple CEO is excited because he sees potential in this trend. He anticipates that the tokenization of RWAs will not just continue but will expand exponentially in the future. This growth is expected to be driven by the inherent benefits of blockchain technology, coupled with increasing demand.

The XRPL is an open-source public decentralized layer-1 blockchain, and over the past decade, it has been the home of over 1,000 projects, processing over 2.8 billion transactions without failure or a security breach since 2012 and supporting over five million active wallets with a network of over 120 validators.