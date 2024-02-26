Bitcoin Leads With $570 Million Inflows as Digital Asset Management Peaks at $68.3 Billion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the latest financial update, digital asset investment products have experienced a notable surge, with weekly inflows reaching $598 million. The latest report from CoinShares reveals that this marks the fourth consecutive week of positive cash inflows into the sector. Since the beginning of the year, the cumulative inflows have exceeded $5.7 billion, representing 55% of the record inflows observed in the year 2021.

As of this week, the total assets under management (AuM) for digital assets hit a peak of $68.3 billion. This figure is the highest recorded since December 2021, signaling a significant recovery and investor interest in the digital asset space. However, it is important to note that this peak is still below the all-time high of $87 billion witnessed in November 2021, indicating there is still room for growth and recovery on the market.

Bitcoin dominates landscape

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, dominated the inflows, attracting $570 million last week alone. This substantial amount has brought the year-to-date inflows for Bitcoin to $5.6 billion. Despite the recent rise in Bitcoin's price, there have been minor inflows into short-Bitcoin positions, totaling $3.9 million, indicating a cautious but optimistic approach from investors.

Other digital assets also saw varied activities. Ethereum , the second-largest cryptocurrency, witnessed inflows of $17 million. Chainlink and XRP followed with inflows of $1.8 million and $1.1 million, respectively. However, Solana faced a setback with outflows of $3 million, likely influenced by recent network outages that have affected investor confidence.

In contrast to the positive inflows seen in digital currencies, blockchain equities experienced a downturn with outflows totaling $81 million last week. This suggests that, despite the growing interest in digital assets, equity investors remain cautious, possibly due to the volatile nature of the market and regulatory uncertainties.