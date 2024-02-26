Advertisement
Bitcoin Leads With $570 Million Inflows as Digital Asset Management Peaks at $68.3 Billion

Mushumir Butt
Total assets under management reach new highs since December 2021
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 13:25
In the latest financial update, digital asset investment products have experienced a notable surge, with weekly inflows reaching $598 million. The latest report from CoinShares reveals that this marks the fourth consecutive week of positive cash inflows into the sector. Since the beginning of the year, the cumulative inflows have exceeded $5.7 billion, representing 55% of the record inflows observed in the year 2021.

As of this week, the total assets under management (AuM) for digital assets hit a peak of $68.3 billion. This figure is the highest recorded since December 2021, signaling a significant recovery and investor interest in the digital asset space. However, it is important to note that this peak is still below the all-time high of $87 billion witnessed in November 2021, indicating there is still room for growth and recovery on the market.

Bitcoin dominates landscape

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, dominated the inflows, attracting $570 million last week alone. This substantial amount has brought the year-to-date inflows for Bitcoin to $5.6 billion. Despite the recent rise in Bitcoin's price, there have been minor inflows into short-Bitcoin positions, totaling $3.9 million, indicating a cautious but optimistic approach from investors.

Other digital assets also saw varied activities. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, witnessed inflows of $17 million. Chainlink and XRP followed with inflows of $1.8 million and $1.1 million, respectively. However, Solana faced a setback with outflows of $3 million, likely influenced by recent network outages that have affected investor confidence.

In contrast to the positive inflows seen in digital currencies, blockchain equities experienced a downturn with outflows totaling $81 million last week. This suggests that, despite the growing interest in digital assets, equity investors remain cautious, possibly due to the volatile nature of the market and regulatory uncertainties.

The latest trends in digital asset investments highlight a mixed but generally optimistic landscape. Bitcoin continues to lead the way, demonstrating strong investor confidence. However, the cautious approach seen in blockchain equities and the mixed results across different regions and assets underscores the complexity and evolving nature of the digital asset market.

Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

